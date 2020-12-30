Dan Bilzerian, Justin Bieber, Donald Trump: Worst dressed men of 2019

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:34 IST

In the past decade, we have seen it all, quite literally, and it seems things are just going even more downhill every day. The lowest of temperatures, freezing chill, global warming, extremely bad fashion trends (feather eyebrows, spider lashes, Uggs, Crocs) and it seems 2019 won’t leave us without a fight. And what better way to commemorate the end of this earth-shattering year, and the beginning of a new, hopefully, brighter, decade than with the worst-dressed men of 2019. Celebrities, politicians, policy-makers, we have it all. Here’s hoping you’re not on it. Read on to find out which men dressed so terribly that they made it on our worst-dressed men of 2019 list.

Donald Trump

From the frumpy clothes, fake tan, old-timey tie length and of course, the mess of hairstyle on his head, is it a wonder Trump landed here? Trump’s dressing sense is as bad as his policy-making and tweeting skills. And how can one forget the iconic, in a terrible way of course, red MAGA Make America Great Again cap he wore, and got quite a few others to as well. WORST FASHION CRIME!

While he is currently, well not really but for namesake, President of the United States, Trump was also judge on his own show, the Apprentice for quite a while and infamous for his catchphrase, ‘You’re fired!’. Well looks like that’s what America is saying to you now Mr Trump.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has started to dress worse every year it seems, while his songs seem to be getting better. Baggy hoodies, loose tracks and unusual sneakers are all Bieber seems to care for, but we’d like to Beliebe he’ll do better in 2020.

Arjun Kapoor

Last seen in the epic historical drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, Arjun’s style is usually shapeless loose long kurtas or shirts with overcoats and fitted pants. The beard hasn’t left Arjun for years, and we wish it would not. Arjun’s broad shoulders can be defined better with better-fitted clothes instead of the loose ensembles his stylist seems to love.

Dan Bilzerian

Dan Bilzerian has become a household name, and enjoys an extravagant lifestyle, something which is there for everyone to see on his flashy Instagram page. His Instagram boasts naked models, expensive alcohol, private jets, fancy yachts, but no sense of style. Well money can NOT buy everything. Usually wearing nothing but shorts, when Dan does ‘dress up’, he is seen in extremely tight, and probably a size too small, t-shirts and tiny shorts, Dan deserves a spot in our worst-dressed list.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter