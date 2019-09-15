Dan Bilzerian, ‘King of Instagram’, is in India, wears watch worth Rs 1,36,00,000

more-lifestyle

Dan Bilzerian enjoys an extravagant lifestyle, something which is there for everyone to see on his flashy Instagram page. His Indian fans now have the rare chance of meeting him, since Bilzerian is in India, where he was staying at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Yesterday, he was there at the India Poker Championship, India’s biggest poker event.

The ‘Instagram King’ as he is known is worth $150 million. Hence it came as no surprise that he was wearing Richard Mille RM11-03, a watch that is worth a whopping Rs 1,36,00,000.

The watch is a masterpiece, taking inspiration from McLaren’s cars of yesteryears, with the titanium pushers resembling the headlights of the McLaren 720S and the grade 5 titanium crown which looks like a McLaren wheel.

The star’s Instagram is flooded with pictures of him partying, his fitness regime, surfing, travelling with models and much more. Bilzerian, who was born in Tampa, Florida has a brother, Adam Bilzerian, who is also a poker player. Their father was a corporate takeover specialist on Wall Street, who set up trust funds for both his sons.

In 2000, Bilzerian had entered the Navy SEAL training program in 2000, but could not graduate. Post this he took admission at the University of Florida, majoring in Business and Criminology.

Bilzerian has also been part of the movies Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and The Equalizer (2014). The American R&B singer T-Pain also released a song in October 2016 named after the Instagram star. In 2009, Bilzerian placed 180th in the World Series of Poker Main Event and in 2010 he was voted as one of the funniest poker players on Twitter by Bluff Magazine.

