What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston fit at 50? Steal her fitness mantra

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 15:58 IST

With the holiday season comes holiday fat and so does the responsibility to lose that fat, which is easier when done using the fitness habits approved by the fittest actor, Jennifer Aniston, who even at the age of 50 looks jaw-dropping with her perfect abs.

As reported by the Women’s Health Magazine, the Friends actor does plank for maintaining those chiselled abs. The actor starts her planks with the standard plank which she shifts to side plank and then further moves on towards plank with shoulder taps as a part of her fitness regime.

Another workout tip is exploring moves beyond sit-ups and widen the exercising horizon to V-ups and the ab wheel.

“We’ll use a sit-up to shock the body occasionally, but it’s not a major part of our core regimen,” Jen’s trainer Leyon Azubuike told Women Health Magazine.

Another thing that Azubuike told about Aniston’s fitness regime is that she eats food items that have nutrients including fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in balanced amounts.

Mixing up workouts makes the body more susceptible to burn more fat according to the fitness trainer of the celebrity.

Boxing is an effective way to burn calories and build up core strength for the body. This is one short cut to losing lots of weight and toning every part of the body efficiently.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter