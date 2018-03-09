Decoding presidential style: Is Brigitte Macron the first lady of fashion?

When you are the leading lady of a nation, chances are, your style will be under the scanner at all times. And, for Brigitte Macron, teacher by profession, and wife of France’s president Emmanuel Macron, a stately sartorial sense seems second nature. The 64-year-old is accompanying the French president on a four-day visit to India.

At a glance, Mrs Macron’s style includes equal measures of experimentation and also, a cookie-cutter approach to style. From being cheery in spring blazers worn in soft pastel hues and accessorised with printed scarves, to leather pants for a formal evening and a dress with laser-cut detailing for a state visit — one may not be shocked by what she wears, but they undoubtedly include a surprise element, every time. And, since fashion is synonymous with Parisian culture, the first lady plays out the role of being a strong emblem of style, perfectly. “France is the fashion capital of the world. And, you can’t have a better ambassador of global fashion and style, than the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron,” says Sunil Sethi, president, Fashion Design Council of India.

Macron also often accessorises her outfits with scarves. (AFP/ Seyllou)

Like anyone in the public eye, Brigitte Macron has also reportedly enlisted the help of stylist, Mathieu Barthelat Colin, who helps her choose from and for her wardrobe (though not officially). And, Colin was present at a special dinner hosted at Palais de l’Élysée earlier this week — an evening dedicated to fashion, and hosted by the first couple. Brigitte wore one of her favourite design labels for the evening — Louis Vuitton, which is currently helmed by Nicolas Ghesquière. The dinner saw the likes of iconic French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, in attendance.

From choosing pastels to solid colours and prints, Macron experiments from time to time. (AFP Photo/ Getty images)

Designer Rahul Mishra, who was also a part of the special evening, says the first lady’s understanding of fashion is unmatched. “She has thorough knowledge of fashion — from the business of it and the musical chairs of creative directors being changed to various influences — just the complete thing. She has an insider’s understanding, accompanied by a very warm, friendly persona,” he says.

For designer Nachiket Barve, Macron’s style is classic, with a twist. “It’s confident, polished and French! She’s dressed with a French non-chalance and there is an emphasis on luxury fabrics and clean silhouettes with a strong shoulder and sharp lines. She also chooses well for her frame, not letting the silhouette dwarf her.”