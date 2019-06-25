Decoding Taapsee Pannu’s latest style files
Take 1
Pairing a jacket with a dress is not new but putting together a flirty, tiered dress with a long jacket for a totally drool-worthy look is something we saw Taapsee do. The headband is adding oodles of elegance to the look. She made the look work and we liked it.
Take 2
The floral off-shoulder top looked nice with the matching palazzo-style pants. But the top bun looked completely out of place. She could have opted for romantic curls, instead.
Take 3
Bright like sunshine, Taapsee’s look was perfection from head to toe. The knotted gingham shirt in green looked fabulous with bright yellow pants. And the sunnies gave the entire look a perfect summery vibe.
Take 4
Trying a 60s beehive hairdo with a white top and high-waisted denim is the perfect example of too many chefs spoiling the cake. Those pants didn’t really go with the top and neither did the hairdo.
Take 5
Taapsee nailed the perfect party look with this colour-blocked pencil skirt, paired with a black top and black kitten heels. The curls looked great with the look.
