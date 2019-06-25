Decoding Taapsee Pannu’s latest style files

Take 1

Pairing a jacket with a Pairing a jacket with a dress is not new but putting together a flirty, tiered dress with a long jacket for a totally drool-worthy look is something we saw Taapsee do. The headband is adding oodles of elegance to the look . She made the look work and we liked it.

Take 2

The floral off-shoulder top looked nice with the matching palazzo-style pants. But the top bun looked completely out of place. She could have opted for romantic curls, instead.

Take 3

Bright like sunshine, Taapsee’s look was perfection from head to toe. The knotted gingham shirt in green looked fabulous with bright yellow pants. And the sunnies gave the entire look a perfect summery vibe.

Take 4

Trying a 60s beehive hairdo with a white top and high-waisted denim is the perfect example of too many chefs spoiling the cake. Those pants didn’t really go with the top and neither did the hairdo.

Take 5

Taapsee nailed the perfect party look with this colour-blocked pencil skirt, paired with a black top and black kitten heels. The curls looked great with the look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 17:12 IST