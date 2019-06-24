Kiara Advani stuns in pastel separates. How to get the look

Summer fashion is all about exploring wider colour palettes, interesting silhouettes, comfortable fabrics, light textures and giving your wardrobe a complete makeover. We all know the summer staples but of all trends, pastels are showing up everywhere, be it on or off the runway across garments, accessories and relative style aesthetics. As basic the trend is, there are definitely newer ways coming up to channel this trend. The key lies in how one is wearing it. Pastels are a summer favourite for Bollywood celebrities as well. Actor Kiara Advani was recently spotted in pastel separates and we love the look. She accessorised it with silver earrings and kept it minimal on the make-up front.





This season it is all about shift dresses, denim, dramatic accessories, tie-dye fabrics, fringe patterns, neon, voluminous silhouettes, sequins and pastels winning big on the style radar. We see a lot of mixing and matching of textures, prints, cuts, colour combinations, patterns including some classic styles coming back and how. Be it a powder blue or salmon pink, seafoam green or pineapple yellow, just try on your favourite shade in pastels and stand out.

Here’s how to wear pastels this season and stand out



1. Go for interesting prints on pastels.









2. A shrug can totally upgrade a look.









3. Busy florals prints can we worn with muted lowers.









4. An A -line dress is a perfect pick for those who believe in less is more.









5. Shift dresses and skater dresses are an ideal pick this season.







