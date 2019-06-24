Eccentric prints are enabling millennials to portray their true personality: Shivan & Narresh

Summer has finally arrived in fashion with the Summer Solstice on June 22 and ace-designers Shivan & Narresh, also known for being swimwear sartorialists, are out with their new collection that’s well-suited for your summer holiday destination, what to pack and how to style it. The capsule collection in collaboration with e-tailer Koovs, is a unique streetwear interpretation to holiday dressing.

The Shivan & Narresh X Koovs collection is a mix of multiple inspirations. From incorporating activewear, athleisure-inspired coordinates and evening wear. The collection captures elements from the vibrant tropics and delves deep into the dynamic summer of the Indian geography. Envisaged for the millennial on a tropical getaway, the collection features exclusive Shivan & Narresh prints of the season, namely Summer Night, Sweet Magnolia, Rose Magnolia and Lush Vineyard, immersed in the rosy cool hues of Desert Rose, Sky Blue, Red Dahlia and Mauve Glow. The collection for both men and women includes athleisure, bomber jackets, footwear, bags and more.

In an exclusive interview, the designer duo talk about the inspiration, designs, millennial fashion and the one trend they are loving right now.

What are the most significant menswear trends right now and why?

With the onset of maximalist tones in dressing, eccentric prints are enabling millennials to portray their true personality. Print-on-print will make a unique comeback this year for menswear. Glamorous mixing and matching of prints will be observed featuring botanical patterns as well as rustic tribal motifs with applique, beadwork and power buckles and straps.

Twinning will continue to be a prominent way of expression - from day brunching to celebratory soirees - creating a perfect canvas for Insta-worthy moments.

Your collaboration with Koovs captures the contemporary pulse - an extension of both the bikini and resort sarees by you. What were your inspirations to really stand out with this new collaboration?

This is an exciting collaboration with Koovs as it enables us to understand and cater to a younger and wider demographic. The collection explores the aesthetic of holiday & travel and marries it with the demands of a younger millennial, who is an admirer of street style and a cheerleader of athleisure & sport.

Each print dedicates itself to the rich terrestrial botany, thus breaking the mundane with 4 spirited prints, namely Summer Night, Lush Vineyard, Sweet Magnolia, Rose Magnolia. As an afterthought of carrying a distinct summer mood in each of the ensembles, the distinctive categories of Street, Sport, Atleisure & Cocktail Wear range for women and men is rendered in vibrant shades of Desert Rose, Sky Blue, Red Dahlia and Mauveglow.

The Koovs collab will have a mix of the summer vibes and athleisure trends. What is the age group you’re looking at tapping with the latest collection?

The relatively young millennial demographic: 15 - 25 years.

Fashion has been undergoing an interesting transformation over a couple of years, along with certain trends returning. What is the most notable style trend you have observed during this phase for both men and women?

In the age of a fast-paced social media culture, where trends and styles keep changing with every passing day, the one trend that has stuck and will continue to thrive is: twinning. The idea of women and men dressing alike and opting for similar styles and prints for soirees, holidays or honeymoons, is here to stay for long.

Your favourite colour(s) and patterns?

Narresh: From this collaboration, my favourite is Summer Night. It gives an apt splash of neon on a dark, outcast canvas; and colour is black.

Shivan: Sweet Magnolia for me. Colour is Desert Rose and Mauveglow.

Who is your style icon and why?

Shivan: Diana Ross for her maximalist approach towards fashion. A fine balance of costume and regular clothing, she epitomises the term ‘diva’.

Narresh: The original influencer of chic: Audrey Hepburn

Are you currently working on any other collection?

Owing to the success of the first Bridal Couture we designed for Kaabia Grewal Shah’s beach wedding, we have got the ball rolling on a new line of Bridal Couture. The dates for the launch should be out very soon.

Celebrities you really enjoyed styling and why?

Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian are the voice of the generation and are inevitably our favourites. Not to miss, the goddess of timeless charm, Kajol and the princess of style, Shilpa Shetty - it is always a delight dress to them!

Your simplest style/wardrobe tip for the busy millennial?

One word: Accessorize!

