e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Deja vu, much?

Deja vu, much?

Ranna Gill’s SS 21 show had models sporting feathery eyes which brought to mind Valentino’s couture SS19 show’s quills embellished eye makeup

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:39 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times
Ranna Gill
Ranna Gill
         

One can’t picture a fashion season without stories around imitations, copies and deja vu. And the Spring Summer 2021 edition of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week is no different. Designer Ranna Gill’s feathery eye lashes in her showcase at Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week instantly brought to mind Maison Valentino Spring Summer couture 2019 show’s feather rimmed eyes by makeup maven Pat McGrath seen on the likes of Kaia Gerber. When we contacted Ranna, she admitted that she was inspired by the Valentino eyes though she claims that tweaked the feathery treatment in her outing. ”Valentino was the reference point as I had loved that show. However, back then these statement eyes didn’t speak to me the way they did during the trying past seven months of pandemic. I’ve been dreaming of flowers and feathers and hence depicted them in my collection,” says Ranna.

Valentino
Valentino

Ranna insists that a lot of things in fashion like a pair of acid washed denims or a crop top are derived from somewhere or other. “There’s always a reference point. And for me these feathery eyes spoke to me when I was confronting the pandemic,” she adds.

When we contacted the show’s makeup artist Ambika Pillai, she too accepted that the Maison Valentino was the brief given to her by the designer. “Yes, the Valentino show was definitely was on the moodboard but most beauty looks are more often than not derived from somewhere,” says Pillai.

It’s surprising though that the ‘tribute’ finds no mention in any of the show notes or captions of designer’s show.

top news
‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP closer to win
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP closer to win
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In