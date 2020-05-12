Designer Vera Wang is still a diva at 70. Her abs are proof.

fashion-and-trends

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:43 IST

Vera Wang is a popular name in fashion and she’s best known for her bridal wear. The renowned designer has created outfits for celebrities and famous personalities namely Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock and even created Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s wedding outfit. Hailey’s bridal gown had created much buzz at the time of her wedding with Justin Beiber last year as it featured lace and pearl embellishments running along the corset, mermaid skirt and full sleeves. Her long tulle train had an embroidered slogan that read “TILL DEATH DO US PART”.

The designer has also found mention in many Hollywood blockbusters including Sex and the City (remember Carrie’s bridal shoot for women getting married over the age of 40?) Now, quarantined at home in Miami during coronavirus lockdown, Vera Wang is giving goals to netizens worldwide with her perfectly toned body and washboard abs. Did we tell you that the designer will be turning 71 this June? 71. That’s seventy years of brilliance in one woman who also doesn’t look a day older than 18 perhaps?

For New Year’s this year too, Wang had uploaded throwback pictures in a monokini that show off her perfect body (and her enviously flat stomach)! A few days ago she also uploaded a note alongside a picture of hers in athleisure that she wears with high-heeled pumps, captioning it, “Serious procrastination. Lycra/poly in heels.” St the same time she thanks her fashion family that motivates her work out and stay fit. Won’t everyone love a group of friends and fam such as that?

Here’s Wang reliving Met Gala red carpet at home in an orange number that she posted on her official Instagram handle along with a note for Anna Wintour. The most fashionable annual event was cancelled this year, and for the first time ever held as a virtual event. This year was extra special as the Metropolitan Museum was also celebrating its 150th anniversary. This year’s theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, was set to showcase the journey of fashion from 1870, the year the museum was founded, to present times.

Maybe it’s time we all took some inspiration from the design maven herself to make the most of what’s remaining of the lockdown, wherever we are geographically located. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter