Hailey Bieber reveals her wedding dress with a slogan veil, designed by Off-White.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin Bieber exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony a week ago. Hailey has finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for her big day, via a few pictures shared on Instagram.

The picture shows Hailey and Justin in an embrace while wearing a custom ivory white off-shoulder gown with a long tulle veil trimmed with lace adornment and a touching slogan.

The gown features lace and pearl embellishments, that run along the corset, mermaid skirt and full sleeves. Her long tulle train has an embroidered slogan that reads “TILL DEATH DO US PART”. A promise of a lifetime represented in fashion.

The wedding gown was designed by Virgil Abloh and his team at Off White, whom the new bride thanked through her Instagram posts.

For their reception, Hailey chose an asymmetrical halter-neck look.

Justin ended his and Hailey Bieber’s wedding week with the release of a new song titled 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay, created with his recent nuptials in mind. In the video, the singers serenade their respective wives in a romantic setting of their choice. The Biebers are seen sharing a kiss while lounging in a bed of flowers, colour coordinated in white.

“I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try. If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I’m gonna love you,” the trio sings in the chorus. The music video also marks the first time the newly-weds have featured in a project together. The video was released shortly after their second wedding.

The couple has also been roped in for a new Calvin Klein advertisement for the brand’s CK50 collection. For the campaign, Hailey and Justin are featured in their underwear, striking a pose for the iconic fashion brand.

Interestingly, Justin Bieber had asked his fans to choose his wedding tuxedo and also gave some funny options to choose from. His first post was three colourful options - a pink suit and hat with a ruffled shirt, a rainbow-striped suit, and a muscle-fitted T-shirt and shorts tux. This was followed by a bright blue suit with banana prints, and a white suit splattered with red to look like blood.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 14:08 IST