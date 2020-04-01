e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Diet Sabya asks what Urvashi Rautela and Nykaa Beauty have in common. The answer is plagiarism

Diet Sabya asks what Urvashi Rautela and Nykaa Beauty have in common. The answer is plagiarism

As long as Urvashi Rautela and Nykaa are around self-appointed fashion and industry watchdog Diet Sabya will always have plenty of content to post, pandemic or not.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Golden Barbie in H&M and Urvashi Rautela in Belluccio. One of the many times Urvashi was called out by Diet Sabya.
Golden Barbie in H&M and Urvashi Rautela in Belluccio. One of the many times Urvashi was called out by Diet Sabya.(INSTAGRAM)
         

As long as Urvashi Rautela and Nykaa are around self-appointed fashion and industry watchdog Diet Sabya will always have plenty of content to post, pandemic or not. Diet Sabya, the Instagram-based anonymous watchdog most recently posted, “What do @urvashirautela and @nykaabeauty have in common?”, alongside a video with two separate tweets that Urvashi Rautela and Nykaa Beauty had copied from others. While a video on Nicki Minaj scream singing, ‘That’s a lieeeee’ played in the background.

 

Till now Nykaa was being called out for stealing designs and product ideas from other brands, but it appears they can’t even write original tweets.

Nykaa’s Twitter handle posted the exact same tweet as TV, movie writer and author of Nobody Will Tell You This But Me, Bess Kalb. The tweet read, “JUST SO WE ARE ALL ON THE SAME PAGE nobody can say anything about anyone else’s eyebrows after this. Just a free pass on the eyebrows. I realize this is not the most important thing but I need a verbal “yes” on this from everyone.”

 

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela who is no stranger to Diet Sabya’s page and has been called out multiple times for not only wear ‘gandi’ copies but also lifting tweets off the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and model Gigi Hadid, lifted yet another tweet. Urvashi seemed to give a very informed opinion about the Oscar-winning film, Parasite, to her Tweeple, tweeting, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

 

Unfortunately, this was a direct copy-paste from the well known New York-based author JP Brammer. And when multiple social media accounts began to call Urvashi out for blatantly copying the tweet, some mocking her for not even correcting the grammar of her tweet, the incident came to JP Brammer’s attention. The author didn’t seem offended instead posted that he was rooting for Urvashi. And when everyone joked about the grammar, he replied, “Why didn’t she at least correct the grammar” um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow”.

Urvashi has previously copied PM Modi’s tweet wishing actor Shabana Azmi a swift recovery after her car accident and also Gigi’s note where the model was slamming the media.

Do you think this is plagiarism or just innocent copy-pasting without attribution?

