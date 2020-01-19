Experts give tips on how to deal with acne breakout

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:42 IST

Dealing with acne breakouts can be tough, especially in a busy lifestyle.

Skin experts suggest the best ways to control acne and get clear skin. Inputs from Dr. Navin Taneja, The National Skin Centre, New Delhi and Lalita Arya, Vice President, Dermapuritys.

1. Wash your face 3-4 times a day with a PH balance cleanser

Your regular face wash with water and a PH balance cleanser is the answer for mild to moderate acne. Frequent washing of your face will remove excessive build up of dirt, oil, bacteria and other pollutants from the surface of your skin. Not washing your face means your pores will become clogged and it will result in more acne. The regular care of your skin will reduce the number of breakouts and will give you clear glowing skin. It is very important to consult a dermatologist for severe cystic acne to understand, treat and prevent acne scars.

Use a correct everyday skincare regime including cleansing, toning and moisturizing the skin as per your skin type.

2. Do not apply comedogenic thick cream and makeup

A comedogenic thick cream, foundation, makeup will block oil glands pores giving rise to more blackheads, whitehead and eventually more acne formation. Avoid wearing facial makeup, liquid foundation, thick concealer, greasy sunscreen as they will make your acne worse. It is recommended to find yourself a non-comedogenic oil-free moisturizer, sunblock which should not clog the pores or even increase the chance of getting more acne. Avoid hair oil and serums over the scalp and shampoo every alternate day to prevent oil induced acne on the forehead.

3. Do not pop or squeeze pimples

Never pop or squeeze acne. It will increase inflammation in the surrounding skin leading to more acne formation and scarring. Squeezing your acne can infect the acne and worsen the condition. Healing will take longer and scarring will be severe. If irritation happens one can possibly wash and apply calamine lotion to soothe the skin.

Use medicated creams and correct treatment for inflammation as prescribed by the doctors to avoid the spread of infection. Avoid self-medicating as it can worsen the problem and lead to more infection.

