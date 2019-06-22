Fashion: How to rock curly bangs

They used to be a defining feature of the female sidekick, the kind-but-not-so-hot best friend. Not any more. Curly bangs have had a starring role on the red carpet and on screens this year.

The American actress Sandra Oh flaunted them at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, where she won a best actor award for Killing Eve.

Natasha Lyonne, star and co-creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, changed our perception of them on-screen when she popped up with her tousled red head to relive the same day over and over. She also sports curly bangs in real life.

On screen and off, they are a statement — a step away from the bleached, blow-dried blondes that always had the starring roles. Curly bangs can be tricky to manage, though, and once you’ve made the snip, you can’t go back for at least a few months.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS:

1. There is no one right way to get the curly-bangs look, but there is definitely a wrong way — and that is to snip too much. Always keep your bangs long enough at first to tuck away, in case you don’t like the look, say stylists. “You can go for a few asymmetric strands, longer on the sides and shorter over the eyebrows,” says celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. “For that extra edge, you can add a dash of colour — electric blue and deep purple are very in.”

Kangana Ranaut was an early adopter of the trend.

2. Don’t forget to factor in the weather. “If your hair is naturally super wavy or curly, then the monsoon is not the best time to experiment. Unless you get your hair well-smoothened, you could end up feeling like you have a little hamster sitting on your forehead,” says Pia Balwani of Mad O Wat.

3. If you have straight hair, it’s easy — just twist your bangs with tongs and blow dry to finish the look, says Hakim. “If you’re worried about them getting too greasy by the end of the day, dry shampoo can come to your rescue.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 17:19 IST