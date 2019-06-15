5 handbags to upgrade your style game this season

Bags are style gamechangers. They can totally make or break a look. From celeb fashion to street style, bags are getting a lot of attention. Big or small, plain or textured, monochrome or colourful, bright or subtle, bags are having a moment right now in fashion on and off the runway.

No matter how perfect an outfit or a pair of shoes is, a stylish bag is an essential accessory to complete the look and stand out. Sling bags, bucket bags, quirky totes, shoulder bags, clutches, backpacks are on the trend radar for accessories this season. If you are not that much into jewellery and other accessories, the right bag is good enough to completely transform your look.

Get ready to step up your style game with these 5 handbags.



1. Go for busy prints to add a dash of colour to your look.



2. Sling bags are ideal for those who like to mix comfort with style.



3. A gorgeous clutch goes with contemporary as well as traditional wear.



4. Backpacks are perfect for a street style look.



5. An artistic tote is a must-have for all seasons.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.



First Published: Jun 15, 2019 07:15 IST