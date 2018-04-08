Five summer-chic Sonakshi Sinha looks every bride needs to see

For some brides, there is only one word that comes to mind when they think of their dream wedding day, and that word is ‘princess.’ And looking positively princess-y as a bride is Sonakshi Sinha. The actor graces the latest cover of London-based wedding magazine Khush and if you didn’t know any better, you’d probably think her romantic photoshoot was from her own beach wedding.

Glowing in gorgeous sarees, gowns and lehengas, while rocking minimal make-up and long sleek hair, Sonakshi is the epitome of summer chic. If her piercing cover doesn’t stop you in your tracks, we don’t know what will: Sonakshi’s wearing a gold necklace and a heavy nose ring embellished with kundan and beads from UK-based Goenka Jewels and a strapless champagne-hued Anita Dongre gown in silk adorned with intricate gota patti, dori, zardosi, sequin, and pearl embellishments. You can buy the exact gown for Rs 4,20,000.

The angelic bridal spread, which has Sona wearing a bunch of designer ensembles with pops of sparkle and playful silhouette, screams summer. It was shot at the beaches of Doha. Styled by her go-to stylist Mohit Rai, Sonakshi’s bridal looks are totally striking and make for some of the most vibrant beach looks we’ve ever seen.

So, whether you’re planning your own fairy-tale wedding, or you just like looking at beautiful, over-the-top bridalwear, we’ve put together pictures from Sonakshi’s sultry-sweet shoot so you have a peek at her gorgeousness and hopefully find some inspiration for your dream destination (beach) wedding look.

Sonakshi in Falguni-Shane Peacock is all kinds of goals for a destination bride.

Easy chic perfection in Anita Dongre.

Elegance personified in Tarun Tahiliani.

Keeping it stylish in Anamika Khanna.

Sonakshi turns up the heat in a mirror detailed jacket by Anand Kabra and a sheer saree by Shehla Khan.

