Gauahar Khan’s yellow lehenga for Chiksa ceremony is one look that every bride-to-be should bookmark

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:32 IST

Actor and model Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot to her fiance Zaid Darbar on the weekend. The couple of the hour kickstarted their wedding festivities with a haldi-like ceremony, known as Chiksa. In this ceremony, Chiksa is applied to the bride and groom to keep the buri nazar at bay. The wedding that is going to be a grand multiple-day event has the fans of the star couple excited.

Gauahar is also known for her sartorial picks and her followers can’t wait to see what she has finalised for the big day. For this ceremony, the couple opted for matching yellow outfits. Gauahar wore an eccentric bright shimmery lehenga-choli set from the brand, Maayera Jaipur. Her V-neck choli had gorgeous silver subtle embroidery all-over. It also featured matching silver lacework on the neckline, at the end of the arms and at the hem.

She teamed a heavily embroidered lehenga with the minimal choli and looked like a dream. The yellow-base lehenga was adorned with bright pink and blue floral embroidery with subtle mirror work. To complete the look, Gauahar donned an organza yellow dupatta that featured delicate mirror work and matching floral embroidery along with silver borders. This look is something that every bride-to-be should bookmark.

That was not all, the actor went with floral jewellery for her Chiksa ceremony. She wore statement floral earrings and a large maang tikka which complimented her lehenga perfectly. She also went the subtle route with her makeup and was seen with an on-point eye-liner, mascara laden lashes along with a nude lip shade and lots of highlighter.

Gauahar shared beautiful images from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa (sic).”

Zaid too looked dapper in his yellow kurta and pyjama combo. Gauahar and Zaid had recently shared their animated wedding cards along with their lockdown love story on Instagram.

