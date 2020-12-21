Gauahar Khan’s beige bodycon top worth Rs 800 is perfect for brunch dates

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:18 IST

If you closely follow Gauahar Khan, then you know that the actor has a very girl-next-door style sense that everyone can easily relate to. Gauahar’s wardrobe pick for a casual day out generally includes clothes that are fit for lounging at home and at the same time, you can wear them for a brunch with your girlfriends.

Be it a pair of basic jeans with a turtle neck top, a casual dress or a red carpet look, she knows how to own it and she proved it to us during an advertisement shoot recently. The advert that also featured Gauahar’s cat, Snow showed the actor dresses in a casual outfit. The model wore a beige off-shoulder top. The cotton ribbed top was bodycon flaunting Gauahar’s silhouette.

The short sleeve top also featured small overlocked frill at the neck, around the sleeves and the hem. She teamed it with a pair of comfy distressed jeans. For her glam, the actor went with a light eyeshadow which was paired with mascara-laden lashes a nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She left her slick side-parted hair down which complimented the look.

Gauahar Khan in her beige top ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

For the accessories, Gauahar went with solitaire earrings and a gold bracelet. Let us tell you a little more about the aforementioned beige top.

Gauahar Khan in her beige top ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

The smocked off-shoulder top is by the brand H&M and if you want to add it to your everyday collection, you will have to spend Rs 799. You can read that again.

Gauahar Khan’s top is worth Rs 799. ( H&M.in )

Gauhar Khan is all set to marry fiance Zaid Darbar on the weekend. The two shared their adorable love story and wedding card on social media recently.

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in Bigg Boss season 14 where she entered the house as a Toofani senior.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter