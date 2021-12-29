Gauahar Khan turns Zaid Darbar’s bride in shining attire on waleema and these uber-perfect pictures are proof

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:00 IST

Brushing aside all 2020 blues, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally said “qubool hai” to a lifetime of togetherness and their fairytale wedding has become the talk of the town. From twinning all through their sangeet, mehendi and nikaah ceremonies in Rajdeep Ranawat’s dazzling statements, Mayyur Girotra’s crafted ensembles and customised outfits by Pakistan’s fashion designer Saira Shakira, the lovebirds went solo with their fashion looks on waleema.

Keeping fans and paparazzi on their toes, the Internet sensations once again set social media on frenzy as they shared ravishing couple pictures from their waleema, with grace and some quirkiness. The Bollywood diva smashed the ‘damsel in distress’ notion and established her modern Indian bride avatar or bride in shining attire as she lifted her hubby in one of the pictures and showed how they complement each other in strength and fashion with another round of sartorially elegant looks in contrasting attires.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the lovebirds shared pictures of their post wedding photoshoot and were featured going vocal for local. Zaid looked dapper in Pankaj Soni’s navy blue suit with embellished cuffs, teamed with a cream coloured shirt inside and a pair of shiny black shoes, Gauahar looked ravishing in Chaitali Barbhaya’s beige coloured lehenga and kurti with intricate embroidery work in red and green thread all over and a royal golden kiran running along the borders of her dupatta.

Braiding a side of her luscious brown tresses, Gauahar left her soft curls open and accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings with pearl accents and exquisite gold bridal neckpieces from the jewellery brand, Anmol. Wearing a dab of hot red lipstick, Gauahar opted for rosy blushed cheeks, kohl and mascara heavy eyes and highlighter finish.

The pictures were captioned, “In The Good , In The Bad . In weakness and In Strength (sic).”

Which traditional look of Gauahar and Zaid impressed you the most?

