Golden Globes 2019 red carpet pics of best and worst dressed celebrities

At the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, to the surprise of absolutely no one, stars like singer-actor Lady Gaga, actor Taraji P Henson, Golden Globes 2019 host Sandra Oh and the ever-stylish model, and actor Bradley Cooper’s partner, Irina Shayk ruled the red carpet. While many of the stars wore dresses straight off the runway, others experimented with new trends we’ve only just begun to consider. With just a look, the following women held our full attention on the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet. In a sea of gowns, these designs and the radiant women wearing them made them dresses we’ll always remember. From Lady Gaga’s stunning periwinkle Valentino gown paired with matching hair and a whole load of diamonds from Tiffany’s to Rachel Brosnahan, who won Best Actress for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, channelling her character’s love of bright colours in a bold canary yellow dress by Prada.

Every year the Golden Globe Awards, which is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicks off awards show season, honouring the year past in film and TV. Arguably known as one of the funnest nights in the industry, the A-list always turns out their most stylish looks and elaborate gowns. Although Golden Globes 2019 kicked off the awards season in a spectacular fashion, with Hollywood’s biggest stars gracing the red carpet in style, there were also some red carpet missteps. Even the most stylish stars can’t get it right all the time and at Golden Globes 2019 stars, like Mary Poppins Returns actor Emily Blunt, Aquaman actor Amber Heard and Hidden Figures’ Janelle Monae wore looks that were sad and shapeless, or just plain weird.

Before we take a look at the worst-dressed, here are the best-dressed celebs at Golden Globes 2019 red carpet:

Lady Gaga stunned in a Valentino gown with an impressive train

Rachel Brosnahan was equally stunning and looked radiant in a yellow Prada gown with ruched detailing

Irina Shayk was the embodiment of elegance in an all-gold Atelier Versace gown

Halle Berry flaunted her toned figure in a sheer burgundy ensemble by Zuhair Murad

Penelope Cruz wowed in her Ralph and Russo pearlescent floral jacquard gown with a statement skirt and velvet halter sleeves

Worst-dressed celebs at Golden Globes 2019 red carpet:

Janelle Monae’s made an interesting sartorial statement with her outfit from Chanel’s 2019 Metiers d’Art collection. But this look is downright confusing

The poofy skirt and girlish details of Caitriona Balfe’s Moschino velvet dress didn’t do her any fashion favours

Sofia Carson’s Giambattista Valli gown had too much going on: The ruffles, the tiers, the sparkling gridded overlay

Debra Messing wore a bizarre featured silver and black ombre dress

Amber Heard chose a black and white gown that had a corset element and seemed haphazard

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:42 IST