Home / Fashion and Trends / Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra’s pre-Grammys party look is pure love

Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra’s pre-Grammys party look is pure love

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra set temperatures soaring at a pre-Grammys party wearing a halter-neck dress in beige.

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra’s pre-Grammys party look is pure love.
Priyanka Chopra’s pre-Grammys party look is pure love.(Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram)
         

Priyanka Chopra set temperatures soaring at a pre-Grammys party wearing a halter-neck dress in beige. The actor was styled by Mimi Cutrell for this satin gown by Nicolas Jebran. The beige backless gown was ruched at the waist with interesting details.

The sleek ensemble also had a slit from the waist down and had a short train at the back.

The actor went for light base makeup, with statement kohl-lined eyes and a brown lipper. Her shoulder-length locks were left free, parted in the center.

Priyanka Chopra also proved to be The Jonas brothers’ biggest cheerleader after the nomination list of Grammy was unveiled. The Jonas Brothers were nominated in the Best pop duo/group performance category for their single Sucker. The musician brother also performed on stage at the Grammys.

For the Grammy 2020 appearance, Priyanka Chopra wore a Ralph & Russo plunging neckline gown, complemented by her husband Nick in an all-gold look.

 

View this post on Instagram

Pre-Grammys

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

This is the couple’s second appearance this award season as they recently presented an award at the Golden Globes held recently. Priyanka had worn a pink Cristina Ottaviano off-shoulder gown for the evening while Nick chose a black tux.

The prestigious gala night will be hosted by Alicia Keys once again, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.

-- With inputs from ANI

