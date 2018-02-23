Groomed is the new rugged: These real men love to pamper their skin

Prashant Nagar, 27, is a Delhi police constable. Being out in the sun for long hours, exposing himself to polluted Delhi air and sleeping close to midnight is all a part of his job. Nagar makes sure that his hectic routine doesn’t take a toll on his skin. He applies a home-made facepack once a week, scrubs his face with a good face scrub every four days and never hits the bed without applying a nourishing night cream. He isn’t the only new age man who religiously follows a skin care routine. Chef Kunal Kapur, 38, one of most good looking chefs in the country, also follows a strict skin care regimen despite having a super busy schedule. Kapur believes that clear, radiant skin makes a man confident. A cleansing facial once a month, a sunscreen with at least SPF 80 and a healthy diet sans any processed food is a part of his skin care routine.These two Delhi men aren’t the only ones who believe that being groomed to perfection is the new rugged. It’s 2018, times have changed and men paying as much attention as women to skin care is no big deal. The modern day man believes that being well groomed and looking good is masculine. He feels least insecure or awkward talking about how important skin care is for him. We spoke to real men from various walks of life who shared the secrets behind their glowing, healthy skin and why it’s imperative for them to look good.

Kunal Kapur, chef, 38

A man talking about his skin care routine is not a taboo but a priority. The past is long gone when men were afraid to talk about getting a facial. When I was young, while working in hotels, I had dark circles. I used to look older than my age. I didn’t like to look at myself in the mirror. I started paying attention to my skin and realized how important it is to look after oneself.

Skin care routine: A cleansing facial once a month. Sunscreen with at least SPF 80. A face pack made from ingredients such as multani mitti, curd and besan for skin rejuvenation, 8 hours of sleep, eating lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. No processed food.

Abhilash Thapliyal, actor, 30

Shaving is conveniently classified as manly and a face massage is classified as not manly. Can someone tell me why? Even guys have blackheads and pimples. Healthy skin only makes one confident and in fact, more manly. It’s a big turn off if you don’t trim hair on your ears and nose. I remember when I used to work late nights as an RJ, due to lack of sleep, I had saggy skin beneath my eyes, and that you used to bother me a lot. The first place where anyone pays attention is your face, so pay attention to your face. And that’s why I take great delight in pampering my skin.

Skin care routine: A deep cleansing medicated facial every 15 days, a mini skin care kit that travels with me everywhere. It has a soothing sandalwood based aftershave that prevents breakouts and blemishes, a grapefruit face wash that closes open pores, a cocoa lip balm and a deep nourishing almond based moisturizer.

Andy Von Eich, actor, 32

Men love to buy grooming products these days and I am certainly one of them. I am very careful about what products I apply on my skin. I always do my research well and go through online reviews. I wonder why grooming and skin care was once considered an uncomfortable subject for men to talk about, especially considering that there is a maalishwala (male masseuse) at every corner of the streets.They give you the most relaxing face massage, which tones your face muscles.

Skin care routine: A neem based scrub and a neem based facepack every week to keep acne and whiteheads away, a replenishing night cream with retinoid, and using a good trimmer that works for sensitive skin.

Durjoy Dutta, author, 31

Guys are just jealous of other guys, who make an effort to take care of their skin. And that is the reason why most men are hesitant discussing their grooming routine. For men, it’s usually their early dating phase that makes them self-conscious. When I started dating, I was impressed by the glowing skin that many women have. And I wanted that.Taking care of your skin is a not a vanity project. It’s an investment you make to be healthy and confident.

Skin care routine: Detanning after a holiday to prevent pigmentation and discolouration, a relaxing face message once in ten days. A good face massage tones your face, and also helps keep it sharp, lean and clean. It also mentally recharges you.You naturally look good.

Nikhil Chinapa, VJ, DJ and music producer, 44

Men as a species have always been insecure, and that’s probably the reason why they make fun of other men who make the effort of taking care of their skin. While no one is asking you to go overboard, a little effort to look good doesn’t harm. In fact, it only adds to your personality.

Skin care routine: Use a moisturiser daily. Exfoliate the skin once in two weeks. Working out regularly and taking a refreshing shower every day. Exercising is good for skin as it makes you sweat. Sweating opens up your pores. Drinking a lot of water to keep your skin healthy. Water flushes out toxins and keeps problems such as acidity and stomach problems at bay, which in turn gives you healthy skin.

Raviraj Kande, photographer-actor, 40

As men, we have been brainwashed into believing that it’s not macho if you take care of your skin. Men are always pressurized to look rugged and macho but who says you can’t be well groomed and rugged at the same time. A healthy skin can definitely do wonders for your confidence. If you are not groomed well, you look unkempt and unprofessional. As a street photographer and an actor, I spend a lot of time outdoor in sweaty Mumbai weather. I can’t do without a proper skin care routine.

Skin care routine: Using a moisturiser containing CoQ10 before hitting the bed to keep the skin hydrated, supple and to prevent the formation of fine lines. A good non-comedogenic sunscreen gel that is non greasy. Almond beard oil to maintain the beard and keep it healthy. Face cleansing in the parlour once in two weeks.

Daljit Sean Singh, actor- entrepreneur, 48

Men are least embarrassed to talk about beauty care. Earlier men were hesitant to admit that they like to take care of their skin because they felt that it would make them feel effeminate, especially in front of their friends. In those days, the definition of a rugged man was a one of an unkempt one. However, that is in the past. This is the reason why the male beauty industry is booming right now. I entered the glamour world in my late forties, but I had been taking care of my skin since I was a teenager.

Skin care routine: Placing cold cucumber slices on the eyes after a tiring day to prevent dark circles and saggy skin. Using either a hot towel for deep face cleansing to remove all the oil and dirt. Steaming face after adding essential oils (eucalyptus and parsley) to clean pores and remove dead cells.Trimming the beard and oiling it regularly with neem oil.

Shishir Goel, jeweller, 35

For the generation before us, sitting in a parlour for hours just to get a good face massage was considered as a waste of time. Men who cared for their appearance were considered non-serious and vain.Today, it’s exactly the opposite. If you are not groomed to perfection, you are perceived as shabby and careless, especially in professional spaces.

Skin care routine: A purifying face wash with ingredients such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid to clean the pores and keep blackheads away. A night cream with is high in vitamin E. A good under eye cream with vitamin K-1 to treat dark circles and puffiness. Face pack made of curd, oats, sandalwood paste and rose water once a week to brighten and tighten your skin. Eating fruits such as papaya and pomegranate daily to purify blood and keep the stomach clean, which results in clear, radiant skin.

Aman Singh, model, 21

There is not a single guy who doesn’t go to the saloon for a face scrub or a face massage now. It’s just that they are shy to talk about it. Earlier, because of social conditioning, talking about going to the saloon was considered a joke. In the age of social media and selfies, how you look, makes a great deal of difference. Even before venturing into modelling, I was taking good care of my skin.

Skin care routine: Using multani mitti to make your skin less oily and prevent pimples and acne. Cleaning the face with raw milk and a pinch of turmeric powder to unclog the pores, to the reduce inflammation and add a natural glow to the skin. A face spa once in two weeks to keep the skin hydrated.

Dr Swaroop Gambhir, dermatologist, 46

As a skin specialist, I have extensive knowledge about skin care that I share with my patients. Why would I hesitate to put my knowledge to use when it comes to my own skin care? I follow a strict skin care routine, and I am least apologetic to talk about it. How does it make a difference if it’s a man or a woman pampering their skin? Such discriminations are ridiculous and regressive. A number of young men come to me to get acne scars removed. I tell them that a good skin care routine can nip the problem in the bud. Also, it’s a big myth that men with beard don’t need skin care.

Skin care routine: Cleaning the face with a good charcoal based face wash. Activated charcoal helps soak up oil, sebum and facial impurities. Cleaning the beard thoroughly with a beard shampoo, using a beard moisturiser so that dust particles get accumulated in the beard.

Prashant Nagar, constable, 27

Being a cop doesn’t mean that I can’t look good. I have a hectic outdoor schedule and this makes it all the more important for me to take care of my skin. It doesn’t mean that I am any less masculine than my colleagues. I think it’s only insecure men who connect skin care with being feminine. If a man takes care of his skin and you don’t take him seriously, you are only saying that you won’t take women seriously. Such thoughts are insulting to women. Skin care has got nothing to do with a person’s gender.

Skin care routine: Detanning in a parlour every 15 days. Natural face pack made from besan, fresh milk cream and a few drops of lemon juice and honey. It helps rejuvenate the skin and remove acne marks. Applying olive oil or almond oil on the face and leaving it overnight for deep moisturising.

What every guy must know about skin care

1) A facial is a must, once in 14-20 days for a radiant skin, depending on the skin type and your lifestyle. A facial hydrates your skin and moisturises it and also increases blood circulation. It also shrinks your pores and makes it easier for you to shave as well, while reducing the formation of pimples and preventing inflammation.

2) If you want your skin to look young then use a scrub, once in a week, is essential. It removes dead cells and tones your skin. It also reduces acne breakout as it removes oil build up.

3) Invest in a good face cleanser, depending on your skin type. After a tiring day, using a face cleanser unclogs the pores in your skin, removes all dirt and sebum and leaves your skin refreshed.

4) A moisturiser is a must if you don’t want your skin to be dry. Dry skin ages faster. Using a moisturiser before sleeping repairs the skin barrier, hydrates and soothes the skin.

5) Be it Monday or Sunday, summer or winter; it’s important for guys to always use a good sunblock before stepping out. Apart from protecting the skin from UV rays, it prevents formations of brown spots and skin discolouration. It also slows down formation of wrinkles. Pick one with at least 50 SPF.

6) Drinking water, eating fresh fruits and working out are prerequisites for radiant skin.

7) Every guy needs the following grooming products:

a) Sunscreen: Without this, you can’t survive the Indian summer.

b) After shave: For those of you who shave, after shave is essential to prevent blemishes.

c) Beard Oil: If you have a beard, it needs to be moisturised and maintained to avoid dandruff.

d) Moisturiser: Use it before sleeping to prevent your skin from drying and aging.

e) Beard wax: An unkempt beard or moustache is a turnoff. Use a beard wax to style your beard and moustache.

Inputs by Udit Goyal, skin expert, Uncle Tony grooming company