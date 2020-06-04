Happy birthday Neena Gupta: Here’s what makes the veteran actor the queen of florals

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:45 IST

Spring 2020 gave way to summer and we’re still getting used to the new normal of staying home, albeit safe, but indoors and socially distanced from everyone we know or would like to know. The upside of the lockdown was clearer skies, non-hazy views of landscapes, enjoyed with a cup of tea as you soak in the fresh summer scents and the sounds of the birds chirping. Indeed, all this as the world has been gripped with battling the coronavirus pandemic all along.

Many work-from-home fashion tips include dressing up and feeling your best so you feel your productive-best even in times of self-isolation.

Spring/Summer is perhaps the best time to explore floral prints and summery textures. Florals, or what could be better termed as cheerful fashion is easy to bring a smile to anyone’s face and there’s nothing that can match up to a meadow-style outfit to uplift a sullen mood.

Famous designers like Dior, Emilia Wickstead, to Masaba Gupta, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Sabyasachi to name a few, have found various versions of florals that are not just limited to Spring/Summer fashion, even though the hues, prints and patterns are an easy association with warm afternoons and balmy evenings.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who has given us several roles to remember across media, is also a rockstar when it comes to her fashion sense. The acclaimed actor is a connoisseur of floral prints and patterns. From umpteen sarees in vibrant prints, winter fashion, to shrugs and more, Neena Gupta proves why dressing up doesn’t come with an age limit and a sense of style comes from within and stays that way.

A visit to Neena Gupta’s Instagram feed is proof how her style has evolved since her television days to being one with the times and setting one too many fashion goals for women across age groups. The actor also experimented with a short hair-do just ahead of the release of her last Bollywood outing which was nothing shy of impressive. Is an experimental bob hair cut next for this actress? We wonder.

On the veteran actor’s birthday today, here’s a look at some of the best florals Neena Gupta has worn as seen on her Instagram account which you can take inspiration from and ace this Spring/Summer fashion trend with panache.

And a bonus saree look:

This saree, which belongs to the actor’s daughter and popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s collection and graces the actor’s fashion sensibilities like a dream. Like every mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta too carries Masaba’s accessories and gives the requisite credits whenever she posts on her Instagram feed.

