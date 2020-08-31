e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy Onam 2020: All you need to know about the simple, classy Kerala kasavu saree

Happy Onam 2020: All you need to know about the simple, classy Kerala kasavu saree

Onam 2020: The term kasavu refers to the zari (gold thread) used in the border of the Kerala saree. When the kasavu gets added to a mundu (dhoti), it’s called a kasavu mundu.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:57 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kerala, India – August 25, 2020: A woman and child making Onam Pookalam (flower rangoli) in Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala, India.
Kerala, India – August 25, 2020: A woman and child making Onam Pookalam (flower rangoli) in Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala, India.(Vivek R. Nair / Hindustan Times)
         

Kerala sarees, better known as Kasavu sarees, are symbolic of Kerala’s tradition and culture. The white and gold sarees are unique due to their natural hues, texture and the gold border which adds to their elegance. No occasion in Kerala feels complete without the Kasavu costume.

What is a kasavu saree?

The term kasavu refers to the zari (gold thread) used in the border of the Kerala saree. The name comes from a material used in the weaving and production of these sarees. When the kasavu gets added to a mundu (dhoti), it’s called a kasavu mundu.

The origin of the kasavu saree can be traced back to various centuries where women would wear a two-piece cloth called ‘settu mundu’, more popularly known as ‘mundum neriyathum’.

The Mundum Neriyathum rose in popularity during the Buddhist era, and its design has been inspired by the Greco-Roman attire, Palmyrene, a long piece of unstitched cloth with a coloured border.

Traditional attires like sarees, mundus, and settu mundus are generally called kaithari which means handloom. The identity of the saree comes from the geographical cluster they are associated with. The Indian government has identified three clusters in Kerala - Balaramapuram, Chendamangalam and Kuthampully - that have been given a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. All three clusters produce kasavu sarees.

The Mundum Neriyathum is likely to have been introduced in Kerala under the reign of His Highness Maharaja Balaramavarma and his chief minister Ummini Thampi in the early 19th century. A research paper called ‘Study & Documentation of Balaramapuram Sarees & Fine Cotton fabrics: The Pride of God’s Own Country’ notes that “Balaramapuram, in Thiruvananthapuram district, is one of the most historically important places for fine cotton handloom fabrics in Kerala. The weavers belong to the Saliya community were migrated from Nagarcoil and Thirunelveli of the present Tamil Nadu. They produced superfine ‘Mundum Neriyathum’ for the need of the Travancore royal family.”

“The technique of producing the superfine fabric spread from them to the local weavers in Balaramapuram and the surrounding places of the Thiruvananthapuram district.”

Shruti Abhilash, a Mumbai-based communication executive says that the kasavu sarees are the one thing that “instantly brings you back to your roots. You feel like a quintessential Malayali from the moment you drape the saree.”

“I love the fact that Kasavu has evolved from being just traditional wear to an outfit that reflects your personality with innovations like including lovely handprinted borders (in addition to the gold) and gorgeous painted pallus depicting everything from traditional mythological scenes to modern art. It is a part of me that I would proudly hand down to my daughter.”

Kerala, India – August 24, 2020: A customer browses fabrics at a handloom store in Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala.
Kerala, India – August 24, 2020: A customer browses fabrics at a handloom store in Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala. ( Vivek R. Nair / Hindustan Times )

How long does it take for a kasavu saree to be made?

A plain saree with a simple border takes roughly around three to five days. Ones with motifs and heavier work take longer than that. The sarees are priced depending on the time taken on its production, along with the gold used in the zari or kasavu.

 

View this post on Instagram

Damayanti Raja Ravi Varma 1895 - Damayanti, Nala’s wife, is part of the Hindu lore, singled out for her chastity. Losing the kingdom in a game of dice, Nala is expelled, along with the beautiful Damayanti, also a princess, from his land. The two wander, get separated and reunite after many years. Damayanti would not look at another male although her husband’s fate or whereabouts are unknown — the reason for her being eulogised as the Ultimate Chaste woman, a parallel to Penelope of Roman mythology. - #rajaravivarma #damayanti #oleograph #art #artist #artoftheweek #artoftheday #instaart #instagram #instagood #instadaily #artishere #artwork #painting #painter #artonline #artoninstagram #mashindia #oldart #oldwork #ancientart #ancientartifacts #ancientartarchive

A post shared by Shalini Passi (@shalini.passi) on

Kasavu in art:

The celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma created has depicted both the traditional and modern styles of the mundum neryathum in his paintings.

The traditional wear has been modified in several paintings depicting Shakuntala from The Mahabharatha into a style of draping the saree, more popularly known as the nivi saree or national drape.

In the modern age, the traditional saree is not just worn for religious reasons but also because it’s a fashion statement, embraced by people across age groups.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In