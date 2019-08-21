Here’s how you can smudge proof your lips

fashion-and-trends

Lipstick is that magic wand which has the power to transform any dull look, thereby adding to the glamour quotient. Hence, you may end up spending a bomb over them. This is perhaps why we get annoyed when it comes in contact with the glass we’re drinking from, or when it leaves stains on our clothes, etc. You may be dressed to the nines but a smudged shade can waste all your efforts.

Well, you cannot decide the fate of your day, but you can definitely use these handy tips to avoid unwanted streaking of your perfect shade.

Powder play

Translucent powder works wonders for our lips as well. Apply this powder over a layer of lipstick and fix it using a tissue. This will make the texture dry, which will stop it from transferring to other objects our lips may touch.

Prime time

Did you know that there is a primer for your lips as well? It works exactly like a face primer — by creating an even base. It also increases the longevity of the lipstick on your lips by preventing smudging.

Within the line

Most of us underestimate the power of a lip liner but it is a saving grace when it comes to applying lipstick. It stops your lipstick from bleeding by giving your lips a boundary. This is because the dry texture of the liners hold up the creamy lipstick shade.

