Author Nikita Upadhyay shares some easy-to-do at home beauty hacks for millennials

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:24 IST

Make no mistake — being young is a different kind of stress altogether, and getting healthy, beautiful skin at a time when temperatures are soaring and pollution becoming a way of life, is a major millennial challenge. Author Nikita Upadhyay in her bookRoots to Radiance: Wholesome Beauty Solutions for the Millennial Life, says it’s important to have an in-depth understanding of what works for you, as opposed to blindly following fads and the right balance comes with working towards looking a certain way while being comfortable with how you currently are.

We bring you some tips from the book that might come in handy in the Insta age:

Super foods: Super for a reason

■Ghee: It contains high amounts of Vitamins A, D, E and K. Including it in your diet improves brain activity as well as general immunity. Have one teaspoon in the morning followed by warm water to regulate bowel movement.

■ Turmeric: A reigning queen of spices in the Ayurveda queen, turmeric is loaded with antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. It also helps to lower the density of bad cholesterol, to keep heart attacks and other heart related ailments at bay.

■ Aloe vera: Merely applying the natural gel of the leaves of the plant is enough to nourish and hydrate your skin, to get rid of irritation, sunburn, and inflammation. A shot of its juice early in the morning will work wonder for your digestion and skin.

■ Amla: One of the best natural anti-ageing ingredients out there, a shot of Amla Juice helps maintain good eyesight, glowing skin and hair.

■ Ginger: Grate and add to diluted lemon juice to soothe the digestive tract, reduce flatulence and treat stomachaches. Regular massages using ginger oil also help in arthritis.

■ Ajwain: A teaspoon of ajwain and jaggery paste once a day helps counter asthma. Crushed ajwain seeds and curd made into a paste and applied on the skin for a few minutes can help cure

pimples and scars.

■ Honey: Begin your day with a glass of warm water with honey and lemon — it keeps you energetic, is a great detoxifying agent and also helps you trim your waistline.

Time to test the(infused) waters

Putting a teeny bit extra effort to infuse our drinking water with our favourite ingredients can add antioxidants, vitamin C and other benefitting nutrients to it. Here are some easy-to-make infused water recipes that’ll make you become a hydration enthusiast:

■Blueberry+Orange+Cinnamon: Add a cup of crushed blueberries, four slices of peeled oranges and one teaspoon cinnamon powder in a glass jar full of water. Drink this throughout the day.

■ Cherry+Basil: Add a cup of sliced cherries and roughly 20 mashed basil leaves in a jar and drink all day.

■Pineapple+ Coconut: Take off the shell of the coconut and slice off three of four pieces of it and of pineapple, and add it to a glass jar full of water. Drink throughout the day without guilt.

Under-three minute hacks

Upadhyay shares a number of time-saving hacks with natural ingredients. Here are some:

■ A lazy’s girl’s toner: Mix water and apple cider vinegar in a 1:1 ratio for a solution that’ll tone your skin in no time.

■Jojoba oil hair serum:Take two drops of jojoba oil in your palms and apply it to the dry ends of your hair to moisturise them. Use only a minimum amount to nourish the ends — overdoing it can make your hair look oily.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 13:22 IST