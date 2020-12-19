Hina Khan dolls up like ‘Akshara’ in sizzling pink and white lehenga for Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:13 IST

Marking a countdown to this year in her sartorial best, Bigg Boss senior Hina Khan gave a glimpse of her sizzling ethnic side as she geared up for Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021. Television’s most popular bahu, Hina, will be seen reprising her iconic character from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021 and we can’t help but take fashion cues from her smoking hot look.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva flooded the Internet with a slew of pictures before she hit the stage. Donning a pink and white lehenga, Hina looked ready to set the mercury soaring in her ‘Akshara’character.

The white lehenga featured gota patti work in golden with broad pink border at the bottom. On the other hand, Hina’s half-sleeves pink crop-blouse featured a plunging neckline and was embellished with mirror work.

The actor accessorised her look with a handcrafted chaand choker set from House of Shikha, a flower-shaped ring and a maang tikka. Leaving her soft curls in mid-parted hairstyle, Hina wore a dab of luscious pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled in eyebrows and bronze highlighter.

In some pictures, the television-turned-Bollywood star was even seen wearing a pair of cat-eyed pink-tinted glasses as she struck happy poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “#AksharaLivesOn (sic).”

At Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021, Hina will reportedly be seen shaking a leg to Bollywood’s hit tracks including ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’, ‘Kamariya’ and ‘O Saki Saki’ after opening her performance with the title song of her TV debut serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She will also be seen reprising her Komolika’s character from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the event.

