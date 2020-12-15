e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / I lived in a lot of fear this year. We are still dealing with that fear: Hina Khan

I lived in a lot of fear this year. We are still dealing with that fear: Hina Khan

The actor feels sad that a deadly virus had to exist to push us and make us pause our lives to spend more time with our families.

tv Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:51 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Hina is thankful that workwise she had a fruitful year.
Hina is thankful that workwise she had a fruitful year.
         

“For the world, this year was a nightmare. Not just because we faced the pandemic and a lot of people died but many faced financial crisis, there was a rise in domestic violence and people went through anxiety and stress. It was a disastrous year for everyone across the globe,” says Hina Khan. She is thankful that workwise she had a fruitful year with two releases – film Hacked and web show Damaged 2 before March and later starred in the supernatural TV show, Naagin and reality show, Bigg Boss.

“When I look back, personally, I lived in a lot of fear that puts me off that I lost a year of my life. I couldn’t really do anything. I lived this year in fear of Covid-19 and we are still dealing with it. The virus is still here. That’s the kind of mark 2020 has left with me. I will recall this year as fearful,” she admits.

 

Recently she took a trip to the Maldives with her parents and is glad that it worked out well. “It is not impossible to travel but only if you are isolated or away from crowds. If you choose to go to a city and roam around, then you are exposing yourself to the virus. It is so sad that a deadly virus had to exist to push us and make us pause our lives to spend more time with our families. I will continue to spend more time with them, though I do nevertheless,” says the actor.

She recalls how she went to a popular restaurant earlier this week and there was no social distancing being maintained by patrons. “It was Sunday evening and the place was packed, everyone was behaving as if there is no corona. It scared me and I sat in my chair for over four hours. We, as humans, don’t behave responsibly or in a civilised manner. We have become an evil race. We don’t think about future but just about today,” she concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags
top news
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In