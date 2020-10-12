Hina Khan stuns in double-winged eyeliner as she unleashes her ‘toofani’ side in latest Bigg Boss look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:10 IST

Nation’s sweetheart and Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups. As she returns to the Bigg Boss sets this season, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance and her latest flood of pictures on the Internet are no different.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Hina shared a slew of sassy and chic pictures featuring her latest Bigg Boss look. While she looked like a dream in a white base Darcy Trench dress featured in handloom denim and printed with Azo free dyes, it was her double winged eyeliner that left us hooked.

The dress featured blue floral prints and was by luxury sustainable womenswear label, Cross a Line, created by New Delhi based designer Vaishale Mittal. Hina teamed the full-sleeves belted dress with a pair of white boots and pulled back her hair in a half knot. She accessorized her look with a pair of square hoop earrings.

However, Hina was seen bending the rules for a statement outfit like this by opting for a risqué eye makeup instead for a soft and subtle one. Flaunting a white cat-eyeliner over a black streak, Hina left us totally digging for this look as she muted the makeup with a complete matte base and nude lipstick.

The pictures were captioned, “Focussed, Intelligent, Motivated and Oh CUTE. That’s Hina Khan for you (sic)” and carried the hashtags “#HKBiggBossLookBook #SherrKhanIsBack #ToofaniSeniorHina #BB14 (sic).”

Back on Indian television ever since she made her TV debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina now features in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter