e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Hina Khan stuns in double-winged eyeliner as she unleashes her ‘toofani’ side in latest Bigg Boss look

Hina Khan stuns in double-winged eyeliner as she unleashes her ‘toofani’ side in latest Bigg Boss look

Known for experimenting with and pulling off tricky eye makeups, Bigg Boss star Hina Khan took the Internet by her ‘toofani’ elegance as she made a case in double-winged eyeliner and sassy trench dress

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:10 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Hina Khan stuns in double-winged eyeliner in latest Bigg Boss look
Hina Khan stuns in double-winged eyeliner in latest Bigg Boss look(Instagram/realhinakhan)
         

Nation’s sweetheart and Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups. As she returns to the Bigg Boss sets this season, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance and her latest flood of pictures on the Internet are no different.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Hina shared a slew of sassy and chic pictures featuring her latest Bigg Boss look. While she looked like a dream in a white base Darcy Trench dress featured in handloom denim and printed with Azo free dyes, it was her double winged eyeliner that left us hooked.

The dress featured blue floral prints and was by luxury sustainable womenswear label, Cross a Line, created by New Delhi based designer Vaishale Mittal. Hina teamed the full-sleeves belted dress with a pair of white boots and pulled back her hair in a half knot. She accessorized her look with a pair of square hoop earrings.

However, Hina was seen bending the rules for a statement outfit like this by opting for a risqué eye makeup instead for a soft and subtle one. Flaunting a white cat-eyeliner over a black streak, Hina left us totally digging for this look as she muted the makeup with a complete matte base and nude lipstick.

The pictures were captioned, “Focussed, Intelligent, Motivated and Oh CUTE. That’s Hina Khan for you (sic)” and carried the hashtags “#HKBiggBossLookBook #SherrKhanIsBack #ToofaniSeniorHina #BB14 (sic).”

 
 
 

Back on Indian television ever since she made her TV debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina now features in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In