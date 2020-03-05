I endorse the acceptance of time, says Sobhita Dhulipala at GULA-BAE launch

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:08 IST

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala says she endorses the “acceptance of time”, adding that “vanity is unhealthy and I have grown up treating beauty as an outward celebration of how one feels on the inside.”

The Made in Heaven star has been roped in as the face of Los Angeles-based beauty brand Smashbox which unveils its own exclusive Always On Liquid Lipstick shade GULA-BAE, created especially for the women of India.

IANSlife got in a conversation with Sobhita to know more about her beauty preferences, her collaboration with the brand, upcoming projects and more. Read on:

Q: What does beauty mean to you? And what do you think is your biggest beauty learning over the last few years?

Sobhita: Beauty is something that lasts, something that doesn’t fade with time. When I see someone with a sense of self and grace that comes with age, I find them incredibly beautiful. I strongly endorse the acceptance of time and it’s many doings. Children should look like children, teens absolutely like teens and basically everybody, their age. Vanity is unhealthy and I have grown up treating beauty as an outward celebration of how one feels on the inside.

Q: What is so special in GULA-BAE, India exclusive shade from Smashbox?

Sobhita: Here is a brand that is walking the walk, showing in example their interest in inclusivity. With our brown skin, it has been tough finding the right shade of pink - that is changing now. GULA-BAE is a pink meant for India’s lush Browns. I find this empowering.

Q: How would you style Gula-Bae?

Sobhita: I would mix it with balm and smear it on the lips and cheeks for a monotone flush whether day or night. Since it’s not loud, it allows one to wear it with any kind of style - Indian or western.

Q: How have beauty standards evolved over the years?

Sobhita: Absolutely have. I aspire to look good and feel complete without any/ with as little makeup as possible. There is a general consciousness and a non-binary approach that has come about with regards to beauty and fashion in my life.

Q: A beauty trend that you like and dislike the most?

Sobhita: Bare face with a red lip - it’s a classic I love. Anything that looks like a tons of makeup and I can’t see their skin or actual features - dislike very much.

Q: What is your skincare and make up routine like?

Sobhita: I have normal to dry skin so I moisturize my face, put some primer on after primer. Then I conceal my under-eyes slightly and put on a pinkish-nude lip-color and add a glossy balm for a lush color. That’s that.

Q: One beauty product which you think is overrated?

Sobhita: Contour-ey things. I don’t like that they alter face shapes and can make everybody look the same.

Q: On work front, what’s next for you?

Sobhita: My next release is going to be Kurup with Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam. In terms of projects, I’m currently working on - Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam in four languages, a Telugu film I can’t reveal much about yet and this lovely film called Sitara with Rsvp. And then I move on to shoot for Made in Heaven Season 2. It’s an exciting time to be alive!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter