India Couture Week 2019: Haute Holographic Epiphany

Soul-searing venue: As you enter the vintage-esque, One Style Mile, the dimly-lit flight of stairs takes you up to an old bricked room. It’s hard not to get transfixed by the white origami-like geometric installations on the ceiling, which offset the heritage space beautifully on day one of India Couture Week 2019 in association with Hindustan Times, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India. This was designer Amit Aggarwal’s set which he saw six years ago. “I remember walking into this space, when it was all just skin and bones. What I fell in love with was its proximity to heritage, culture and its humility. It has stood the test of time without any fanciful frills, and I think there is an unsung beauty to a location like that,” says Aggarwal.

MISS METALLICAS: Shine-on ensembles radiated holographic sparkle. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

Who’s the AA Bride?

Always managing to strike a chord with the new-age brides, the space-age-inspired style narrative has been the core of the designer’s DNA. This season, staying true to his core, Aggarwal amalgamates new-age technology into his creations such as clever extrapolation of recycled polymers with traditional handwoven fabrics- created in collaboration with Taani by Tanira Sethi — which saw motifs such as ‘Tota Mayna’ in origami made in Benarasi silk.

What we loved

The collection titled ‘Lumen’, saw dhoti-sari hybrids crafted from polymer and textile fabrics flirting with geometric neon lehengas paired with bikini blouses. The lehenga skirts gloried thanks to the effect of the dramatic ruffles and sharp angular motifs piped with holographic edges - all likely to seduce today’s destination bride. The runway also saw a new focus on AA menswear with an array of shine-on evening jackets and metallic separates crafted with three-dimensional hand embroidery and fabricated in jacquards and silks.

MEHENDI MAGIC: A geometric and striped neon lehenga paired with a bralette which has a ruffled cape detailing. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

THE BOISTEROUS BRIDESMAID: A sari-style gown with a recycled polymer blouse and sheer draping is the perfect pick for the bridesmaid. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

RECEPTION ENSEMBLE: This shimmer dress with Benarasi silk cape and holographic belt can be teamed with minimal makeup for the perfect reception look. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

ROCKSTAR DANDY: There was a new focus on menswear with an array of shine-on evening jackets and metallic separates. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

COCKTAIL SARI: The designer’s signature drapes offset with neon yellow beaded work and an ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:51 IST