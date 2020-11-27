e-paper
India's textile traders witness dip amid wedding season due to night curfew and lockdown rumours

India’s textile traders witness dip amid wedding season due to night curfew and lockdown rumours

Wedding or ‘Lagan’ season seems less promising for textile traders in India’s Surat as ‘night curfew and rumours about lockdown on social media scared the traders. Mandatory Covid-19 tests for those coming from outside Surat have also deterred people’

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Surat (Gujarat) [India]
Covid-19: Wedding season seams less promising for India’s textile traders
Covid-19: Wedding season seams less promising for India’s textile traders(Twitter/Sahapedia)
         

Textile traders in Surat on Thursday said that upcoming wedding (‘Lagan’) season seems less promising for their business following night curfew imposed due to surge in Covid -19 cases.

The director of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) Rangnath Sarda told ANI, “Night curfew and rumours about lockdown scared people.”

“Business in the last one and a half months was exceptionally good. So we prepared for Lagan, Pongal and Christmas,” he added.

Sarda further said: “But night curfew and rumours about lockdown on social media scared the traders. Mandatory Covid tests for those coming from outside Surat have also deterred people.”

Gujarat has reported a total of 1,83,756 Covid cases till now and has seen a sharp spike in the past few days as 1,515 cases were reported on November 21.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

