India’s textile traders witness dip amid wedding season due to night curfew and lockdown rumours

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:07 IST

Textile traders in Surat on Thursday said that upcoming wedding (‘Lagan’) season seems less promising for their business following night curfew imposed due to surge in Covid -19 cases.

The director of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) Rangnath Sarda told ANI, “Night curfew and rumours about lockdown scared people.”

“Business in the last one and a half months was exceptionally good. So we prepared for Lagan, Pongal and Christmas,” he added.

Sarda further said: “But night curfew and rumours about lockdown on social media scared the traders. Mandatory Covid tests for those coming from outside Surat have also deterred people.”

Gujarat has reported a total of 1,83,756 Covid cases till now and has seen a sharp spike in the past few days as 1,515 cases were reported on November 21.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter