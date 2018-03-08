International Women’s Day: Here’s how to recreate 3 celebrity make-up looks
This International Women's Day, take some make-up and hair tips from experts to recreate the looks of celebrities such as actor Priyanka Chopra, talk show host Oprah Winfrey and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.
Women in positions of power and prominence have always attracted a fan base trying to emulate their style. Beauty exerts a huge influence on women, boosting their confidence and letting them express themselves creatively. In the spirit of celebrating women, Sushma Khan, National Creative Director-Make-up, Lakme Salon and TIGI Educator, Audrey D’Souza, decode the looks of the three celebrities:
Oprah Winfrey
Make-up
* Apply an air brush HD foundation and contour the face to sharpen your features.
* Colour correct flaws and stress points.
* Opt for a beige lip liner and fill it in with a copper lip colour.
* Accentuate the eyes with a black liner and glue individual lashes at the outer corner of the lash line to achieve natural curls.
* Apply a thin line of kohl on the lower eyelid and blend it with reddish dark brown shadow to smoke up the eyes a bit.
* Define the brows with a dark brown brow shadow matching to the hair colour, apply brow gel to set the colour and add definition.
* Finish it with a mascara.
Hair
* Cleanse your mane with a recovery shampoo and conditioner which removes pollutants, sweat and any build up to reveal super reflective shine.
* Gently apply a dollop of smoothening cream on wet hair to smoothen and soften the mane.
* Apply a coin sized amount of shine mousse for that brilliant shine and glossy hair.
* Spray a hard holding spray to achieve a long-lasting style.
Priyanka Chopra
Make-up
* To get smooth, even coverage and a flawlessly complete look, use air brush HD foundation and concealer.
* Use a good primer. Primers prevent shine, even out your skin tone and diffuses imperfections.
* Use a matte red lip colour to add a pop to your beauty look.
* Accentuate the overall look with soft smokey eyes and blend it with brown muted shades with a soft black eyeliner to create an ethereal vibe.
* Define the brows with a dark brow pencil.
* Add mascara to accentuate the lashes.
Hair
* Take your hair strength to the next level by cleansing and conditioning your hair with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner.
* Apply a dollop of anti-frizz serum on towel-dried hair to control frizz and add shine at the same time.
* In case your hair texture is fine, use some amount of texturising mousse to make sure the hair doesn’t weigh down.
* Part the hair to an extreme left or right depending on how comfortable you are with the sectioning.
* Tie your hair in a low pony tail using an elastic band.
* Finish by using a hairspray for a texturised matte finish.
Michelle Obama
Make-up
* To get the morning-fresh face, use strobing to apply the base and primer.
* Conceal the problem areas and subtly define your best features.
* Use a nude eyeshadow which matches your skin tone and spread it all over the eyelids.
* Contour the eye area and opt for a black liner. Curl the lashes and use a voluminous mascara to add drama to the eyes.
* Fill in the brows with an eye brow pencil matching your hair colour.
* Keep the cheeks matte and go for a pale rose colour blush.
* For the lips, choose a baby pink lip gloss.
Hair
* Cleanse and condition your mane with a high-shine shampoo and conditioner.
* Next, apply some straightening serum to keep your hair straight, smooth and manageable.
* Blow-dry section by section concentrating more on the ends to make sure you achieve a much bouncy look.
* Spot spray hairspray all over for that extra boost of shine and softness.
