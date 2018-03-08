International Women’s Day: Here’s how to recreate 3 celebrity make-up looks

Women in positions of power and prominence have always attracted a fan base trying to emulate their style. Beauty exerts a huge influence on women, boosting their confidence and letting them express themselves creatively. In the spirit of celebrating women, Sushma Khan, National Creative Director-Make-up, Lakme Salon and TIGI Educator, Audrey D’Souza, decode the looks of the three celebrities:

Apply an air brush HD foundation and contour the face to sharpen your features. (HT file photo )

Oprah Winfrey

Make-up

* Apply an air brush HD foundation and contour the face to sharpen your features.

* Colour correct flaws and stress points.

* Opt for a beige lip liner and fill it in with a copper lip colour.

* Accentuate the eyes with a black liner and glue individual lashes at the outer corner of the lash line to achieve natural curls.

* Apply a thin line of kohl on the lower eyelid and blend it with reddish dark brown shadow to smoke up the eyes a bit.

* Define the brows with a dark brown brow shadow matching to the hair colour, apply brow gel to set the colour and add definition.

* Finish it with a mascara.

Hair

* Cleanse your mane with a recovery shampoo and conditioner which removes pollutants, sweat and any build up to reveal super reflective shine.

* Gently apply a dollop of smoothening cream on wet hair to smoothen and soften the mane.

* Apply a coin sized amount of shine mousse for that brilliant shine and glossy hair.

* Spray a hard holding spray to achieve a long-lasting style.

To get smooth, even coverage and a flawlessly complete look, use air brush HD foundation and concealer. (HT file photo )

Priyanka Chopra

Make-up

* To get smooth, even coverage and a flawlessly complete look, use air brush HD foundation and concealer.

* Use a good primer. Primers prevent shine, even out your skin tone and diffuses imperfections.

* Use a matte red lip colour to add a pop to your beauty look.

* Accentuate the overall look with soft smokey eyes and blend it with brown muted shades with a soft black eyeliner to create an ethereal vibe.

* Define the brows with a dark brow pencil.

* Add mascara to accentuate the lashes.

Hair

* Take your hair strength to the next level by cleansing and conditioning your hair with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner.

* Apply a dollop of anti-frizz serum on towel-dried hair to control frizz and add shine at the same time.

* In case your hair texture is fine, use some amount of texturising mousse to make sure the hair doesn’t weigh down.

* Part the hair to an extreme left or right depending on how comfortable you are with the sectioning.

* Tie your hair in a low pony tail using an elastic band.

* Finish by using a hairspray for a texturised matte finish.







To get the morning-fresh face, use strobing to apply the base and primer. (AP file photo )

Michelle Obama

Make-up

* To get the morning-fresh face, use strobing to apply the base and primer.

* Conceal the problem areas and subtly define your best features.

* Use a nude eyeshadow which matches your skin tone and spread it all over the eyelids.

* Contour the eye area and opt for a black liner. Curl the lashes and use a voluminous mascara to add drama to the eyes.

* Fill in the brows with an eye brow pencil matching your hair colour.

* Keep the cheeks matte and go for a pale rose colour blush.

* For the lips, choose a baby pink lip gloss.

Hair

* Cleanse and condition your mane with a high-shine shampoo and conditioner.

* Next, apply some straightening serum to keep your hair straight, smooth and manageable.

* Blow-dry section by section concentrating more on the ends to make sure you achieve a much bouncy look.

* Spot spray hairspray all over for that extra boost of shine and softness.

