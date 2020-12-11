Invest in the season’s comfiest statement coats

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:09 IST

Every winter outing demands a statement coat - be it a walk in the park or an intimate house party, which is becoming a norm in New Delhi of late. A powerful layering tool - the versatile layering essential makes its presence felt this season in a wide array of styles - from the classic tweed to the fluffiest faux fur. All in all, a potent styling catalyst which could instantly amp up an ensemble under the sun. Borrow style inspo from model Gigi Hadid who rocks a knee-length top coat in Chanel’s AW 20 campaign layered over a pair of belted bouclé hot pants, tights and slouchy boots. Max Mara’s fluffy version, Alberta Ferretti’s dressy take on it and Valentino’s double breasted style hit just the perfect style note.

Gigi Hadid rocks a Chanel coat layered over a pair of belted bouclé shorts, tights and slouchy boots ( Photo: Instagram )

Designer Nanki Papneja, Founder, Limerick observes that one winter essential that never goes out of style is a statement coat. “It is practical, wearable and versatile especially when it comes to the party season. They can be paired up with almost anything - with jeans, skirts and would suit the best if worn over a little black dress for a Saturday night zoom party! One quick suggestion would be to drape it over your shoulder to allow your entire dress and accessories to be visible. This is the chicest style and never goes out of fashion. Styling a statement coat can be tricky, but the easiest and safest way would be to accessorise it with neutral colours and understated accessories. Keep everything else subtle and minimal so the coat remains the hero piece,” says Nanki.

Models in red statement coats from Valentino AW 20 ( Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino )

A model in a belted statement coat from Miu Miu AW 20 ( Photo: Instagram/MiuMiu )

Stylist Sheefa Gilani is all for the classic and opines that it is the perfect statement to make if your style is all about comfort. “In my opinion, statement coats make your whole outfit. It’s the holidays, and although I know that pyjamas, leggings, and joggers have become the staple pieces of 2020, it’s time to venture out and party! Consider this to be your lazy girl guide to rocking a statement coat. Pull out your swanky leather tights for a polished look. Pairing your statement coat with these should be a no brainer! The only season you can wear boots in India. I’m a big fan of those suede slouchy knee-high boots. Whether they are flat or heeled, they are super versatile. I have honestly been all about the hands-free vibe since 2019. Opt for a shiny bum-bag instead of a belt to cinch your coat for a super chic look. You can also opt for chained phone covers and mask chains to elevate/accessorise your look,” says Sheefa.

