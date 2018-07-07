Janhvi Kapoor’s skincare routine, here’s how you can get her glowing skin

Janhvi Kapoor is easily one of the most followed celebrities, especially ahead of her debut film Dhadak. Right from promotions to off-duty looks, Janhvi Kapoor knows just the right tricks to keep her skin looking fresh, dewy and glowing.

Recently, celebrity make-up artist Vardan Nayak spoke to fashion magazine Elle about her beauty routine and we picked the best nuggets that would suit every skin type.

Janhvi’s Dhadak look, simple, dewy make-up: This look is perfect for a day out and about. “For Janhvi’s look in Dhadak, we kept it simple — an eyeliner, kohl and plain lipsticks with an earthy tone. During the film’s promotions, we gave her a glassy look: for her eyes, we used metallic pencils, skin-coloured liner for the waterline, lots of mascara, and peachy and earthy eye shadows. We sometimes avoided kohl since it didn’t fit in with her Indo-western look,” Vardan told the magazine.

He further added that Janhvi has great skin, so very little foundation was required, something exactly like her skin tone. Want to get your skin glowing, apply a bit of moisturiser before applying make up. You can also opt for powder blush in pink, peach and brick tones. Like Janhvi, opt for nude colours when it comes to your lips, nothing too dark or deep. This will allow the eyes to pop.

Janhvi’s off-duty looks: Whether it is airport fashion or just a quick gym sesh, Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant and beautiful. “I’ve recommended she use a lot of moisturiser, keep her skin bare, apply a transparent lip tint, with the only emphasis on her eyes through heavy mascara,” says Vardan, adding that one of the tricks he’s taught Janhvi is to correctly curl her lashes using an eyelash curler.

Janhvi’s skincare regimen: Great skin requires a fair bit of work. So, Vardan adds that she uses oils like almond oil and also uses Vitamin C serums. She also applies a lot of moisturiser to give her a fresh look. And what about the difficult under eye area? She uses a concealer to avoid the under eye bags from jet lag.

