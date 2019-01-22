Janhvi Kapoor trolled for wearing a dress that is allegedly copied from Balmain

Janhvi Kapoor’s new magazine cover shoot for Cosmopolitan India’s January 2019 issue includes an uncharacteristic pop of colour and extra sparkle in the form of an electric blue dress by Mumbai-based designer label, Purple Paisley. While Janhvi’s bold look — complete with an unusual wig with messy bangs — certainly marks a departure from the Dhadak actor’s trademark sweet and unapologetically feminine style, the colour and design of her sparkly dress is curiously close to that of Balmain’s. Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram account that airs the fashion industry’s dirty laundry, has accused Purple Paisley of ripping off a dress from Balmain’s fall 2018 collection. Take a look at the shimmering Balmain dress in question and Janhvi Kapoor’s sequinned dress by Purple Paisley below, and decide for yourself:

As beautiful as the blue is, you can’t deny the similarities in the two dresses. Might it be an unfortunate coincidence? Social media was not having it. After Diet Sabya, a self-appointed fashion watchdog known for policing plagiarists, called out Janhvi Kapoor’s dress, many on Instagram targeted the actor’s overall look. Some even questioned the team of stylists behind Janhvi’s look. One Instagram user commented on Diet Sabya’s post, writing, “This shows how poorly study and research has been done by the stylist. Better wear something which is not high fashion or luxury than wearing it’s copy. This type of behaviour has always put Indian magazines at the bottom of the list in world ranking.” Another user wrote about Janhvi Kapoor’s look, “All i see is fake everything... hair to dress... oh forgot to mention the fake fruit in her hand.” One more user commented, “What’s with the apple pose... Is that a fake too?”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:45 IST