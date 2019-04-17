Jennifer Lopez to be honoured with 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon award

American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, after remaining in the spotlight for more than two decades, has finally earned her place as a bonafide style icon.

The 49-year-old star is being honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her impact on fashion, reported People.

The CFDA recently announced that Lopez is all set to receive the prestigious Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, later this year.

From her bold and stunning red carpet fashion choices to her breathtakingly beautiful onstage looks, the ‘Second Act’ actor always pushes boundaries and takes chances with her fashion choices.

In addition to her red carpet looks, the singer has also graced the cover of almost every major fashion magazine worldwide, from Vogue to Harper’s BAZAAR to InStyle, throughout her career.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments,” said Steven Kolb, President, and CEO of the CFDA.

According to CFDA Chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg, the actor chooses outfits that express confidence and power.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements,” she said.

Lopez will join a list of previous recipients, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and last year’s winner, Naomi Campbell.

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards will be held on June 3 and will be hosted at the Brooklyn Museum, New York.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:03 IST