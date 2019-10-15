e-paper
Justin Bieber crafts neckpiece for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

The popstar recently put his fashion designer skills together to make a cute necklace for the 22-year-old star.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Justin Bieber crafts neckpiece for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
Justin Bieber crafts neckpiece for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.(Hailey Bieber/Instagram)
         

Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are certainly enjoying married life.

The singer recently put his fashion designer skills together to make a cute necklace for the 22-year-old star.

“I made her necklace,” he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of Hailey posing with the custom piece.

The jewellery seems to be crafted with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. Hailey paired the neckpiece with her “Wifey” and golden earrings.

Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance.

They walked down the aisle in a second and larger ceremony on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina.

 

View this post on Instagram

I made her necklace

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:38 IST

