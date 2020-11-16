Kangana Ranaut flaunts Kullu shawl gifted by her parents, dolls up in beige Sabyasachi saree-Pahadi cap for brother Aksht’s wedding reception

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:25 IST

Beating herself at her own saree game is Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut who stepped out for her brother Aksht’s Dham or wedding reception in a jaw-dropping Sabyasachi saree, the pictures of which have taken the Internet by storm. While you are swooning over her dance on folk music at the event, we have our attention hooked on her ravishing beige saree which was teamed with a contrasting red Pahadi cap and the handwoven Kullu shawl gifted to her by her parents which made us miss the hills a tad too much.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana’s team flooded the Internet with pictures and videos that gave fans a sneak-peek into the celebrations. Kangana was seen donning the richly embroidered saree that sported thread work in golden colour while the border across the ensemble featured bold shimmery designs.

Kangana teamed it with a lavishly embroidered half sleeves blouse of similar fabric, colour and work. To beat the winter chill, the actor teamed the six yards of elegance with a Pahadi cap in contrasting red, orange and black tones along with a light brown handwoven Kullu shawl from Bhuttico that featured Kulluvi motifs running all across the border.

The Panga star accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings and an eclectic choker accented with tiny pearls from the Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection. Dolling up in the traditional style, Kangana pulled back her curly hair in a low loose bun and wore a crimson lip tint, rosy blushed cheeks, smokey rust eyeshadow and a tiny bindi to complete the ethnic look.

Her team shared in the pictures’ caption, “For Aksht Ritu wedding reception (Dham)dressed in @sabyasachiofficial X @bhuttico gifted to Kangana by her parents (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

Kangana, who hails from Manali, had joined her family for the wedding the pre-wedding festivities as Aksht tied the knot with Ritu in Udaipur in a traditional style.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter