Karisma Kapoor in Rs 1.5k dress shows how to slay animal print this season

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:01 IST

Animal print is in vogue right now and celebrities are telling us the correct way to incorporate it in our wardrobe. One such Bollywood diva is Karisma Kapoor. The actor who is also known as the original fashionista has given us some swoon-worthy sartorial picks in the past. However, it was her recent animal print dress that made us want to upgrade our collection.

For her nephew, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday, the Fiza actor wore a calf-length dress in an airy viscose weave. The midi dress featured a round neckline that was adorned with decorative gathers and a keyhole detail along with a button at the back of the neck. The puffy sleeves and the flowy vibe gave a very easy-breezy look to the outfit.

The black and white patterned dress also had gathered details at the waist resulting in pleats and adding the extra oomph to the look. Karisma added her own touch to the ensemble with the way she accessorised the dress. She was seen sporting a mini black top handle bag which she teamed with a few chunky black earrings and a pair of black over-sized sunnies.

The 46-year-old also wore a pair of black lace boots to go with her dress and we are a fan of this outfit. To complete her ensemble and keep her hair off her face, the actor tied them in a tight ponytail and looked stunning. She was also seen wearing a white face mask. Coming back to the dress, we have a little more information to give . The dress is by H&M and it is worth Rs 1,499.

Karisma’s dress is worth Rs 1,499. ( H&M.in )

Check out some of the actor’s other looks that are worth adding to your wardrobe:

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen on the screen in the ALT Balaji web series Mentalhood. The 2020 release had Karisma as the protagonist. It also starred Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth among other actors.

What do you think about this ensemble?

