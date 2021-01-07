Katrina Kaif’s lehenga choli combo is the ultimate bridesmaid attire

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:15 IST

A good ethnic timeless outfit, which can be worn at any occasion, is a must-have in every wardrobe and to be honest, Katrina Kaif has quite a few of them. The Zero actor has the gift of always looking extremely well put-together even when she is not trying to. She always owns the red carpet and is one of the few celebrities who have rarely had a fashion faux pas.

Recently, Katrina’s stylist Tanya Ghavri shared an image of the actor dressed in a beautiful light orange drape set from the shelves of the high-end designer Anamika Khanna. The image that was shot in September 2019, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai shows the actor looking extremely elegant in her attire. Ooo, how we miss the pre-Covid era.

The picture showed Katrina Kaif posing in an elegant lehenga. The skirt of the lehenga-choli combo had gathered details at the waist resulting in a lot of pleats and giving it a flowy look. The sleeveless choli had intricate floral embroidery all over. She teamed it with a sheer dupatta that had matching embroidery at the borders.

That was not all, Katrina also tied a matching belt over the dupatta and added her own touch to it. To give the outfit a little more oomph, the 37-year-old topped it off with an organza cape featuring similar floral embroidery. For the accessories, Katrina donned a pair of chandelier earrings and teamed it with a statement ring.

The actor also kept her makeup minimal which included a glossy pink lip teamed with subtle smokey eyes and a small pink bindi. She left her sleek side-parted hair down. Tanya shared the throwback image with the caption, “This orange wonder!@katrinakaif in @anamikakhanna.in - looking fresh and radiant as ever. (sic).”

We are bookmarking this look for the upcoming wedding season, what about you?

