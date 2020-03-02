Kim Kardashian’s latex head-to-toe bodycon Balmain suit is not for the faint-hearted

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:54 IST

Kim Kardashian West was in Paris recently for the Balmain Fall Winter 20 show where the French luxury fashion house presented a collection that looked at “ formidable tailoring skills via the ateliers one-of-a-kind treatment of Atsuko Kudo latex—expertly pleating and draping the material, in order to offer a surprising and intelligent sensuality”,as mentioned by the brand on their Instagram. The beauty mogul and social media star was spotted in two different latex head-to-toe Balmain suit looks from the collection, one in a shade of deep garnet and one in spicy tan tone.







Kim looked absolutely stunning in both the outfits and she was accompanied by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian who also chose to sport a similar look to Kanye West’s Sunday Service at the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord. Kim’s daughter, North West, and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, joined their mothers at the service as well.





Kim Kardashian styled both the looks in an interesting fashion keeping her signature side-parting low ponytail for the spicy tan suit as well as the deep garnet suit. The matching gloves with the suit were an interesting add on to the edgy look. Both Kim and Kourtney shared a series of stories on Instagram sharing their experience.The beauty icon went for neutral tones, one of her signatures and the entire look was powerful and intriguing. In terms of accessories, Kim carried a Balmain clutch that complemented her outfit really well. The reality TV sensation has always been in the news for her out-of-the-box fashion choices be it her bespoke Met Gala look or the textured gown at the Oscars Vanity Fair party.





We look forward to more such experimental and edgy looks by the social media sensation in the future.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter