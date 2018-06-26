Kriti Sanon’s IIFA dress looks a lot like Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes gown
Déjà vu! At IIFA 2018, actor Kriti Sanon stepped out in a gown similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s famous Cindrella gown at Cannes 2017. See the two looks so you can weigh in on who wore it better.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 26, 2018 08:55 IST
Actor Kriti Sanon hit the green carpet at the IIFA 2018 awards on Sunday in a voluminous gown strikingly similar to the look that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan famously wore to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Even as Kriti channelled her inner princess and looked positively ethereal in her silver Mark Bumgarner gown, we couldn’t help but notice her outfit was nearly identical to Aishwarya’s full-on Cindrella look, except for the ruffle detailing around her neck. In May, 2017, Aishwarya had worn the ice blue ball gown courtesy of Michael Cinco Couture, the style of which was reminiscent of the Disney princess.
While Kriti’s dress from the designer’s fall winter 2018 collection was super textured and sparkly, adding some interest since it’s otherwise one (beautiful) colour, Aishwarya’s strapless gown boasted an equally stunning ball-worthy voluminous skirt, but it was covered with beads and embroidered silver leaves, making the two gowns a little different.
What’s more, Kriti and Aishwarya chose to style their similar-looking designer outfits, differently, while expertly expressing their unique fashion personalities. Kriti accessorised with a pair of shiny Nitya Arora hoop earrings, as well as a bold embelished ring from Outhouse, which is the kind of bohemian touch we’ve come to expect from the actor. The whole look was beautiful.
Thank you @vogueindia ! The gorgeous Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon ) in #MarkBumgarner FW18 silver ballgown for Bollywood’s brightest night, the International Indian Film Academy awards. Styled by @sukritigrover ✨✨✨ #Repost @vogueindia ・・・ Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)'s fairytale moment on the #IIFA2018 green carpet. Wearing Mark Bumgarner (@markbumgarner) tonight.
Aishwarya, on the other hand, accessorised minimally with a few silver rings, letting the dress speak for itself. She simply paired her dress with a beauty look featuring a glossy blowout, sultry smoked-out eyes, and a rosy mauve lip that only added to her princess vibe.
So, which look suits your fancy — Kriti’s glam ball gown and matching accessories or Aishwarya’s classic red carpet look?
