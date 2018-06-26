Kriti Sanon’s IIFA dress looks a lot like Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes gown

Actor Kriti Sanon hit the green carpet at the IIFA 2018 awards on Sunday in a voluminous gown strikingly similar to the look that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan famously wore to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Even as Kriti channelled her inner princess and looked positively ethereal in her silver Mark Bumgarner gown, we couldn’t help but notice her outfit was nearly identical to Aishwarya’s full-on Cindrella look, except for the ruffle detailing around her neck. In May, 2017, Aishwarya had worn the ice blue ball gown courtesy of Michael Cinco Couture, the style of which was reminiscent of the Disney princess.

While Kriti’s dress from the designer’s fall winter 2018 collection was super textured and sparkly, adding some interest since it’s otherwise one (beautiful) colour, Aishwarya’s strapless gown boasted an equally stunning ball-worthy voluminous skirt, but it was covered with beads and embroidered silver leaves, making the two gowns a little different.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on May 19, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Okja' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)

What’s more, Kriti and Aishwarya chose to style their similar-looking designer outfits, differently, while expertly expressing their unique fashion personalities. Kriti accessorised with a pair of shiny Nitya Arora hoop earrings, as well as a bold embelished ring from Outhouse, which is the kind of bohemian touch we’ve come to expect from the actor. The whole look was beautiful.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, accessorised minimally with a few silver rings, letting the dress speak for itself. She simply paired her dress with a beauty look featuring a glossy blowout, sultry smoked-out eyes, and a rosy mauve lip that only added to her princess vibe.

So, which look suits your fancy — Kriti’s glam ball gown and matching accessories or Aishwarya’s classic red carpet look?

