LFW 2019: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor walk the ramp for Kunal Rawal

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp to showcase the creations of fashion designer Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

‘Kalank’ actor Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstopper and sashayed on the runway with swag for the Boat collection. The audiences were in for surprise when actor Arjun Kapoor also walked for the same designer.

Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed in tunics and inner shirt with half jacket, which was overlapped with a full-length coat. (IANS)

Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed in tunics and inner shirt with half jacket, which was overlapped with a full-length coat. He even sported an uplifted collar scarf.A The actor looked dapper as he made his way on the ramp.

Arjun Kapoor was dressed in black tunics, inner half breast striped jacket, and full-length black jacket. The actor was also sporting a hat and a well-trimmed moustache, which he is growing for his role in forthcoming drama Panipat.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 16:54 IST