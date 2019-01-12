Live on, warrior: A tribute to the brave Dulla Bhatti
The tale of Dulla Bhatti comes alive on Lohri. According to folklore, the brave rebel rescued girls from oppressors and married them off in traditional style. We celebrate his warrior spirit as we recreate an era long gonefashion and trends Updated: Jan 12, 2019 14:53 IST
On the occasion of Lohri, here’s a tribute to Dulla Bhatti, the brave landlord who revolted against Mughal rule and stood up for the oppressed. It is believed that the man, often referred to as the Robin Hood of Punjab, saved young girls from being abducted and sold off as slaves. Dulla Bhatti found deserving grooms for them, organised their weddings and saw to it that they lived happily ever after. We go back in time and recreate the magic of vinatge Punjab…an era when weddings were modest yet soulful, replete with the sweet chatter of young girls, the fragrance of vatna (ubtan) and freshly-grounded mehendi, the glimmer of kiran edged chunnis, the clinking of colourful glass bangles adds to the vibrance of dholki beats and sweeteness with pipping hot jalebis.
Text, concept & fashion direction: Shara Ashraf
Photos: Jasjeet Plaha/HT
Styling: (Women) Prerna Gauba & (Men) Akshay Kaushal
Production: Abhinav Verma & Aishwarya Chattoraj
Wardrobe: Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Asha Gautam, Raw Mango, Dhruv Vaish and Khanijo
Jewellery: Amrapali & Apala by Sumit
Models: Daljit Sean Singh, Ninja Singh, Deepika Singh, Umesh Gulia, Bhavaya; MAKEUP & HAIR: Naina Arora
Location: The White House, Jantar Mantar
Props & Accessories: 1469
Model coordination: Ninja Model Management
First Published: Jan 12, 2019 14:41 IST