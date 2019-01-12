Live on, warrior: A tribute to the brave Dulla Bhatti

On the occasion of Lohri, here’s a tribute to Dulla Bhatti, the brave landlord who revolted against Mughal rule and stood up for the oppressed. It is believed that the man, often referred to as the Robin Hood of Punjab, saved young girls from being abducted and sold off as slaves. Dulla Bhatti found deserving grooms for them, organised their weddings and saw to it that they lived happily ever after. We go back in time and recreate the magic of vinatge Punjab…an era when weddings were modest yet soulful, replete with the sweet chatter of young girls, the fragrance of vatna (ubtan) and freshly-grounded mehendi, the glimmer of kiran edged chunnis, the clinking of colourful glass bangles adds to the vibrance of dholki beats and sweeteness with pipping hot jalebis.

Biji is preparing her special ubtan. It’s a mix of grounded almonds, flowers and five rare herbs. The bride must glow like the moon in her chanderi silk sharara-kurta teamed with a deep burgundy velvet shawl with fine Marodi embroidery. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Their beauty is famous across the 13 villages dotting the river bank. Dressed in the best that their mother handed over to them, the sisters wait for their grooms — gallant young men who’ve been to town and dined with royalty. Little do they know that they traded their prized stallions to buy the girls jewels that are worthy of a princess. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Dressed in a lilac-gold silk and tulle lehenga with salma, tikki and resham work, the vibrant bride shares a hearty laugh with her friend as they soak in the morning sun. The baraat won’t arrive before noon. There’s plenty of time to contemplate escapades that’ll never come to be. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Wearing an elegant printed asymmetrical kurta with an embroidered floral shawl and patialas, the revolutionary chieftain sees off the bride and groom at the crack of dawn. He will ensure that no harm befalls them. He is a man who would give his life to keep his word. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT )

She has the blessings of a rebel warrior. No harm can come her way. As she tosses a handful of rice backwards, she knows she’ll do fine as she embarks on the most special journey of her life (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT )

