 Live on, warrior: A tribute to the brave Dulla Bhatti
The tale of Dulla Bhatti comes alive on Lohri. According to folklore, the brave rebel rescued girls from oppressors and married them off in traditional style. We celebrate his warrior spirit as we recreate an era long gone

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 12, 2019 14:53 IST
Shara Ashraf
Hindustan Times
Dulla Bhatti,Fashion Shoot,Recreation
We celebrate his warrior spirit as we recreate an era long gone.(Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

On the occasion of Lohri, here’s a tribute to Dulla Bhatti, the brave landlord who revolted against Mughal rule and stood up for the oppressed. It is believed that the man, often referred to as the Robin Hood of Punjab, saved young girls from being abducted and sold off as slaves. Dulla Bhatti found deserving grooms for them, organised their weddings and saw to it that they lived happily ever after. We go back in time and recreate the magic of vinatge Punjab…an era when weddings were modest yet soulful, replete with the sweet chatter of young girls, the fragrance of vatna (ubtan) and freshly-grounded mehendi, the glimmer of kiran edged chunnis, the clinking of colourful glass bangles adds to the vibrance of dholki beats and sweeteness with pipping hot jalebis.

Biji is preparing her special ubtan. It’s a mix of grounded almonds, flowers and five rare herbs. The bride must glow like the moon in her chanderi silk sharara-kurta teamed with a deep burgundy velvet shawl with fine Marodi embroidery. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)
Their beauty is famous across the 13 villages dotting the river bank. Dressed in the best that their mother handed over to them, the sisters wait for their grooms — gallant young men who’ve been to town and dined with royalty. Little do they know that they traded their prized stallions to buy the girls jewels that are worthy of a princess. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)
Dressed in a lilac-gold silk and tulle lehenga with salma, tikki and resham work, the vibrant bride shares a hearty laugh with her friend as they soak in the morning sun. The baraat won’t arrive before noon. There’s plenty of time to contemplate escapades that’ll never come to be. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)
Wearing an elegant printed asymmetrical kurta with an embroidered floral shawl and patialas, the revolutionary chieftain sees off the bride and groom at the crack of dawn. He will ensure that no harm befalls them. He is a man who would give his life to keep his word. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT )
She has the blessings of a rebel warrior. No harm can come her way. As she tosses a handful of rice backwards, she knows she’ll do fine as she embarks on the most special journey of her life (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT )

Text, concept & fashion direction: Shara Ashraf
Photos: Jasjeet Plaha/HT
Styling: (Women) Prerna Gauba & (Men) Akshay Kaushal
Production: Abhinav Verma & Aishwarya Chattoraj
Wardrobe: Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Asha Gautam, Raw Mango, Dhruv Vaish and Khanijo
Jewellery: Amrapali & Apala by Sumit
Models: Daljit Sean Singh, Ninja Singh, Deepika Singh, Umesh Gulia, Bhavaya; MAKEUP & HAIR: Naina Arora
Location: The White House, Jantar Mantar
Props & Accessories: 1469
Model coordination: Ninja Model Management

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 14:41 IST

