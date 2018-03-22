Mahira Khan has effortless style: Her pics will give you outfit inspo for days

You may have first heard of Mahira Khan when the news caught wind of her big Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2016. But Mahira, who got her start as a VJ in Pakistan, her home country, in 2006, and later became an actor, even starring in one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films of all time, Bol, as some reports put it,became “one of the top performing actors in 2017”.

After seeing her frequently pop up in our Instagram feed, we took a deep dive into Mahira’s account and found ourselves coveting her striking and entirely original style. Combining classic standbys like embellished sarees and LBDs (little black dresses) with modish menswear-inspired outfits like pantsuits and torn denims, her look is equal parts alluring and accessible — meaning, you don’t have to be a model to pull it off.

The Karachi-born star approaches fashion through a classic lens modernised by playful details like oversize collars (and sometimes oversize everything) and floral prints. Whether she’s walking the red carpet of her movie premieres or sitting in the front rows of award shows or simply clicking a carfie (car selfie), Mahira always offers an effortless take on dressing.

Here at Hindustan Times, we’ve noticed that the paparazzi has also taken notice of the fashion It girl, often photographing her in off-duty outfits and alluring looks at various hot spots. What sets Mahira apart is that her innate confidence comes through in everything she wears, which is something that every stylish woman with enviable style has in common. And you can tell from her Instagram account that she’s a stylish woman through and through, as she posts many of her outfits for her 2.6 million followers to see.

Head below to see her polished red-carpet and lazy-day casual styles.

1. Mahira wears her fierce and independent personality right over her blazers and trousers

2. She shows off her two takes on the wardrobe essential that is the LBD

3. Mahira’s red carpet looks have all been so unbelievably chic, we can’t even pick a favourite

4. When she isn’t strutting down a red carpet or posing in her pantsuits, Mahira proves she has mastered the off-duty game too with her eclectic and impossibly cool denims

5. Mahira often opts to go the traditional route, wearing designer sarees and suits and looking flawless while doing so. These looks prove you don’t need to show some leg or go sheer to achieve a standout look — modest can indeed be hottest

