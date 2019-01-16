Makeup forecast: 2019 has a beauty plan ready for you!

A makeup enthusiast’s vanity kit is a treasure trove of the latest beauty tools and products in a myriad range of colours, from the essential earthy shades to the experimental rainbow hues, and their rich gilded versions. But what good is an on-trend collection if the look you create with that makeup is several seasons’ old or even oh-so-2018?

With a new year, enter new trends and some continuing ones that are on their way to becoming bigger and better. Here’s what makeup in 2019 is going to be all about.

2019’s favourite? Healthy radiance all the way

Remember your grandmother told you about having that healthy glow from within? Well, it’s a trend now! Prepping the skin before applying makeup is a must for a radiant look. Also a big trend will be the no-makeup makeup look — a bit of concealer where necessary, a light dab of brown on the eyelids, a thin coat of mascara, just a swipe of an MLBB (my lips but better) shade of lipstick, and you’re good to go!

Glitter drama is here to stay

Golden glitter or eyeshadow will be big; so will be eyes in pop pinks, blues, greens and yellows in a graphic application or even a spill! In 2019, the focus is back primarily on healthy and radiant skin, minimal makeup and conditioned lips. A big trend will be pink or berry-stained lips where the result is a blurred effect, almost like the one after you have a popsicle — Ashima Kapoor, makeup expert

In a beauty paradox of sorts, glitter will go strong hand-in-hand with barely-there makeup. The dramatic looks one can create with glitter are endless. A stroke on the eyes, a heavy swipe on the eyelids, a sharp highlight on the cheekbones or lips dipped in metallic hues — take your pick, and make heads turn. The daring can take the plunge and play with hues beyond gold and silver.

Pantone’s lively coral to rule the beauty charts

It’s time you bid goodbye to 2018’s ultra violet, and embrace lively coral, the Pantone colour of 2019, in your makeup routine.

Living coral is the Pantone colour of 2019, so expect a lot of beauty tutorials on it this year. (iStock)

Natural, neutral will rule the beauty game. Opt for soft warmer tones for the lips, and use bronzer to frame the face for a more defined jawline. One can wear bold colours on the lips, too, but the rest of the face should be kept minimal — Naina Arora, makeup expert

Expect numerous tutorials from your fave beauty vloggers, too. The shade is far more versatile and works great for the eyes, cheek and lips alike. This doesn’t mean that scarlet lips and deep reds are passé — they’re evergreen, and how!

Matte lips make way for glossy sheen

Well-moisturised and conditioned lips, and a pink or berry-stained pout will steal the limelight from the matte lip, that had been a reigning champion for a while now.

Berry-stained pout will steal the limelight from the matte lip. (iStock)

With focus being back on a natural glow, glossy lips are a sure way towards achieving that, as they add lustre and freshness to the face. They’re also perfect for winter and conceal any dryness that a matte lipstick would have further enhanced. Feel free to extend that shine to your eyelids.

False lashes are as much for the girl-next-door

Faux lashes will gain even more popularity in 2019. (Waseem Gashroo/HT)

Long, dramatic falsies can add oodles of glam to any makeup look whether you have naturally voluminous lashes or not. With a big fan following, thanks to beauty vloggers, false lashes will gain even more popularity in 2019, and reach the vanity kits of the girl-next-door, proving that they’re no longer just a celeb accessory.

Luminous foundation to reveal naturally healthy skin will return. Instead of heavy contouring, pick a bronzer to frame the face. Go for accents of Pantone colour as an eyeliner, a blush at the high points or a bold lip. Remember, don’t use too much! Less is always more — Leeview Biswas, makeup expert

To ace the natural glowing look, mix foundation with radiant glow cream/liquid highlighter. For glitter eyes, apply some Vaseline first in case you don’t have glitter glue — Sahil Malhotra, makeup expert

Interact with the author on Twitter/@shrutidargan

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 19:13 IST