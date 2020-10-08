Malaika Arora shines ‘brighter than the sun’ in Tarun Tahliani lehenga for India’s Best Dancer post Covid-19 recovery

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 04:34 IST

Malaika Arora is finally back to shooting for the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, where she is seen as a judge alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The 46-year-old former model was forced to take a break from the show when she contracted Covid-19 a few weeks ago and Nora Fatehi temporarily took her place as a judge on the show. However, Malaika’s latest post shows her in the pink (more like yellow) of health. Malaika is looking gorgeous and healthy in a sunshine yellow lehenga by Tarun Tahliani. She wore matching temple jewellery by Apala by Sumit and had her hair down in waves. She completed her look with subtle nude make-up. Malaika’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted a video of the reality show judge getting dressed, her stylists and make-up artists in full-body PPE kits, with the caption, “Look who is back and shining brighter than the sun.”

Nora Fatehi had taken Malaika’s place as the latter recovered. While bidding adieu to the show, Nora took to her Instagram to thank Malaika for ‘trusting her to fill in for her’ and that she was grateful for the opportunity. Nora shared multiple images of herself and Malaika, both wearing shimmery black outfits while posing and laughing around, with the caption, “Shoutout to the Queen Malaika Arora thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on India’s Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! I’m so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that I’m humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

In response to which Malaika thanked Nora, writing, “Thank you Nora Fatehi for the beautiful post ..... you are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too. You left a lasting impression in all our hearts and of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with you again and burn it.”

