Meet the woman behind those exquisite wedding sets from Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven entered the web series domain in 2019, giving a multi-layered insight look at Indian weddings in Delhi, India’s ‘marriage capital.’ The show revolves around two friends, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), and their wedding planning company. The show struck a chord on many levels for handling a lot of issues such as prejudice, patriarchy, financial independence, homosexuality, infidelity and various others.

Another aspect of the series which was hard to miss were the picturesque, colourful and detailed sets displayed in each episode for the weddings. Each of them had a unique look, catering to different tastes, preferences and regions. The woman behind these creations is Mumbai based Priti Sidhwaani, who herself has a wedding company called DreamzKrraft.

Each of the wedding sets in the web series had a unique look, catering to different tastes, preferences and regions. ( Youtube )

In a conversation with us, Sidhwaani tells us about her involvement with Made In Heaven, the Indian wedding scene, the madness of marriages and much more. Excerpts from the interview:

How did your collaboration with Made In Heaven come about?

We met with the makers of Made In Heaven where we were approached for our exclusive understanding of film sets as well as wedding décor. We were involved right from the start, with not only the designing process but overall conceptualising as well. Excel Entertainment (incidentally, our sister concern) was looking for someone with finesse for elaborate wedding sets and we met their prerequisite.

Mumbai based Priti Sidhwani herself has a wedding company called DreamzKrraft.

Priti Sidhwaani.

What was the Indian wedding scene like when you started Dreamzkraft?

When I began almost two decades ago, the Indian wedding industry was very basic and client needs were simple too. Client requirements are definitely more elaborate and detail-oriented today; they are well informed, have done their research and know exactly what they want. Contrary to a decade ago, where, either a parent or a close relative took major decisions for the wedding preparations, it is now the bride and groom who are at the forefront. The industry has stepped up to cater to these highly aware and informed Gen-Next, and this has ushered in an era where the industry takes on a more professional approach to meet their requirements.

How has the functioning of your company changed over the last two decades?

With changes in the industry, our functioning has modified as well. We have many professionals from different spheres of life who are part of our team today. Where it was just production and design teams earlier, now we have a slew of architects, interior designers, stylists, MBAs and more. There is a notable shift in the mindset of clients today; they desire a complete experience for their celebration with integration across various aspects like décor, entertainment, food and beverage, peripheral artists, etc.

Sidhwaani has been designing wedding decor for over two decades now. ( DreamzKrraft )

My son Trrishant has joined me in wedding planning since the past few years, after his graduation with a double major in finance and marketing from the US. He brings business experience as well as an introduction of technology to streamline the wedding planning process, new ideas that relate to today’s brides and grooms and innovative capacities.

Tell us some interesting experiences you’ve had in the wedding industry.

It is a unique experience with every bride and groom, and it’s difficult to single out any one of them. For example, we have one bride who is an established engineer but has an alter-ego where she grew up loving fairy-tales. Her wedding is now based around these very fairy-tales and she will get to live in her fantasy for those few special days of her life.

DreamzKrraft is also involved in organising after parties, the latest trend in weddings.

What’s the madness like during the last few days and the actual days of the wedding?

We make sure we are as organised as we possibly can be, but there are a number of things that can go awry; like a last-minute request by the client, an increase/decrease in the guest list, an addition to the itinerary, etc. and we always fall back on our expertise to help us in such situations. In our Indian scenario; flight changes and delays play spoilsport; we face logistical nightmares with traffic situations and many other factors that are not in our control. Our creativity, spontaneity and years of experience help us to face any challenge and iron out any hurdle that pops up!

The author tweets at @shadowwarior and can be reached at kabir.bhandari@htdigital.in

