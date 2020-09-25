Men and mascara: Make-up for men sees rise amid pandemic

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:58 IST

There is a sudden upsurge in the male beauty and grooming industry amid the pandemic with a lot of male beauty bloggers sharing their makeup tricks and tips, thereby bringing in a revolution in the male beauty segment. Men no longer fret over putting on a bit of makeup to enhance their look. From transparent mascaras being used to add more volume to their eye lashes, to lip tints covering those dark, uneven lip colour, modern men are slaying it and how.

“Male makeup doesn’t have to be overboard with colourful eyeshadows. A hint of mascara on the eyes can add that element of drama to the look and goes well on bearded men,” suggests beauty expert Abhijeet Chanda.

“For men, a hydrated healthy looking skin is the way to go about it. A good moisturizer, like a tinted one from MAC Studio can be used. You can mix a bit of concealer with your normal foundation for an even skin texture without overdoing a layer of colour on your skin. Bronzer with matte effect can help your achieve that holiday vibe while you still chill at home. You can steal your girlfriend’s mascara, you can fill in your brows and beard with it. You can always use an eyelash curler that can open your eyes and make you look more awake. Less is more and little goes a long way. Apply lip tints, for a hint of colour. A bit of concealer and bronzer here and there can make a huge difference,” suggests celebrity makeup artist Jason Arland.

Youtuber and model Digansh Sehgal uses a thin line of kohl around his lower waterline of his eyes while dressing up for an evening soirees. “They complement my beard and adds more character to my look,” he says.

Fashion influencer and beauty blogger Rahi Chadda is a regular user of eye masks which helps him de-puff especially when he is not getting enough sleep.

Actor Nitn Khanna trims his beard weekly to maintain that perfect salt and pepper look. Beard oil is his grooming essential.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter