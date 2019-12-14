Mismatch is the new trend. Break the rules in style

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:19 IST

Don’t wear print with print. Never pair black with navy blue, blues with violets or yellows and greens. Get the colours right; make sure the silhouettes flatter. These have all been cardinal rules of fashion. Now, they’re being broken with glee.

“Mismatch is the new style,” says Saaksha Bhat, an advocate of print-on-print fashion and co-founder of the label Saaksha and Kinni. “Clashing prints, colliding solids, loose on loose apparel… we made the rules and now the fashion world is shedding them. The new aesthetic is about shedding rigidity in favour of flair.”

* Print on print: The safest way to play with this rule-breaker is to experiment with vertical stripes — thin stripes on top with thick-striped lowers. Or, play with the proportions of the print. Take a micro-pleated skirt with enlarged print and a blouse with thin stripes.

Polka dots and plaids can be mixed in the same tonal range, says designer Amy Billimoria.

Men can play with checks on checks. “Florals on florals for men is a trend that’s picking up in New York and London, but in India it’s unlikely to catch on any time soon,” says Billimoria.

*Clashingcolours: Colour blocking is all about shades that pop. The rule-breaking pairings are more subtle. A navy blue dress with a black shrug is simple, suave, and makes for excellent am/pm wear, says Billimoria.

Use a colour wheel for reference. Colours positioned adjacent to one another (called analogous colours) create a minimised contrast and make for good am/pm and party wear. Think pink-red-orange or blue-violet combinations.

Pairing a navy blue blouse with a black skirt is simple, suave, and makes for an excellent am/pm wear ( Ranim Helwani )

* Loose on loose: Tradition would have it that baggy clothes are the least flattering. But it’s now all the rage to pair a loose, flared blouse with a micro-pleated skirt. In India, we’ve been pairing loose long kurtas and palazzos for a cool, summery work-wear look. “Experimenting with baggy layers can be very freeing,” says Bhat. “And it just takes the pressure off for all body types.”